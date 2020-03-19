Area senior centers modify operations in Nye

In accordance with Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak’s announcement, this week, directing a statewide closure of all casinos, restaurants, bars and other non-essential businesses for 30 days, the Pahrump Senior Center shut its doors effective Wednesday, March 18th, according to Site Manager Anne Blankenship.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center at 1370 W. Basin Ave began providing lunch on a drive up basis this week, in accordance with Gov. Steve Sisolak's decree of a statewide closure of all casinos, restaurants, bars and other non-essential businesses for at least 30 days.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Senior Center staff adapted to a new method of providing lunch, Monday through Friday, when they began an assembly line style of preparing lunch for area seniors.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Normally, upwards of 100 seniors occupy the main room at the Pahrump Senior Center, but this week the facility closed its doors, due to concerns related with the COVID-19 virus. Earlier this week, staff performed a thorough cleaning from floor to ceiling with disinfectants.

In accordance with Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak’s announcement, this week, directing a statewide closure of all casinos, restaurants, bars and other non-essential businesses for 30 days, the Pahrump Senior Center shut its doors effective Wednesday, March 18th, according to Site Manager Anne Blankenship.

The facility, which provides lunch and activities Monday through Friday, will however still provide lunch by way of a drive-thru type method.

“Registered congregate attendees will be able to drive up to the senior center and meals will be brought out to their cars,” Blankenship said. “We would prefer to have clients pre-register for next-day meals. The meals will be available from 10:30 a.m., until 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. No new congregate sign-ups will be taken at this point, and the meals will remain on a $3.00 suggested donation basis.”

Blankenship also noted that clients who rely on the facility’s Meals on Wheels Program will continue as usual with no change, however, no new registrations will be taken during the closure period.

“We hope to reopen on Monday, April 6th,” Blankenship said.

Meanwhile, the Beatty and Tonopah senior centers were also closed this week on March 17th, for congregate and transportation services until April 3rd, but that date is subject to change.

The steps are being taken out of an abundance of caution in the face of coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

However, the centers will continue to provide meals by pick-up during regular serving hours, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For clients who do not have the ability to drive to the senior centers to pick up meals, they may receive meals through a home-delivery program, by signing up with their respective center’s site manager.

Staff will continue with normal work hours at this time.

The public can contact their respective senior center for any questions or concerns:

Beatty Senior Center 775-553-2954 or beattyseniorcenter@gmail.com

Tonopah Senior Center 775-482-6450 or tonopahseniorcenter@frontier.com

Pahrump’s Senior Center can be contacted at 775 727-5008.

For information on the Amargosa Senior Center, call 775 372-5413.