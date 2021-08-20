70°F
Argosy completes survey of Nye lithium project

By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 20, 2021 - 4:17 am
 
Getty Images The analysed data will assist with defining depths to the resistive geologic basement, identify low resistivity anomalies – potentially caused by lithium brine, distinguish geologic structures in the survey area, potentially locate the lithium brine trap targets, and delineate the priority drill target sites, according to a release from the company.

Argosy Minerals Limited, an Australian company that owns the Tonopah Lithium Project located in the Big Smoky Valley about 40 minutes from Tonopah, recently completed a magnetotelluric (MT) resistivity field on site, according to the press release.

Argosy contracted the Nevada-based contractor to carry out the magnetotelluric (MT) survey on its project, which covered forty-one (41) MT sites acquired on a 500-meter nominal station spacing along three profile lines, the release said.

The survey data will be processed to allow geophysical analysis and interpretation works to be conducted, according to the documents.

The analyzed data will assist with defining depths to the resistive geologic basement, identify low resistivity anomalies – potentially caused by lithium brine, distinguish geologic structures in the survey area, potentially locate the lithium brine trap targets, and delineate the priority drill target sites, the release said.

The low resistivity anomalies may indicate lithium brine zones, which are relatively close to surface, supporting conventional exploration drilling works.

Lithium is a key component in batteries used for electric vehicles, drones, power tools and other items.

Upon completion of the data processing, analysis and interpretation works, the company can then consider potential drilling works to test the lithium brine prospectivity potential within the project area, the release said.

“With lithium market sentiment and lithium carbonate prices continuing their strong upward momentum, and the significant push for lithium supply in the USA fast becoming critical in their aim to promote the highly strategic battery minerals industries, our Tonopah Lithium Project is in prime position and enhances Argosy’s value to all strategic groups across the battery and EV industry supply chain,” Argosy Managing Director Jerko Zuvela said in a press release.

“We look forward to progressing and realizing the potential from our Tonopah Lithium Project, in an established tier 1 mining region, as the new ‘green economy’ initiatives in the USA will trigger aggressive plans for this industry,” Zuvela said.

The company considers the opportunity to develop our highly prospective Tonopah Lithium Project – strategically located near Albemarle’s Silver Peak lithium operation – in a jurisdiction supportive of the commercial development of lithium, as a strategic position to further develop Argosy into a world-class lithium producer, according to the press release.

Argosy Minerals Limited acquired the Tonopah Lithium Project in 2019.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Fall Festival is set for September 23 thr ...
Town to keep Pahrump Fall Festival in-house
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After being forced to forgo the Pahrump Fall Festival in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, town and county officials promised the local community that this year’s event would be even bigger and better and they are quite excited to see the beloved community event return for 2021.

Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine speaks during a ki ...
Public input sought regarding Nevada ARPA spending
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Regardless of where one falls on the spectrum when it comes to their opinions on the COVID-19 pandemic, it is undeniable that the public health situation over the last 18 months has had devastating impacts all across the state of Nevada as well as the entire country.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Food Truck Fiesta, which was set for August 27 ...
Pahrump Food Truck Fiesta canceled
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Those who were eagerly looking forward to next weekend’s Food Truck Fiesta will undoubtedly suffer immense disappointment upon learning that the planned community event has now been canceled, with event organizer Doug Dubin officially withdrawing his application for a festival permit at the Nye County Commission’s last meeting.

Bureau of Land Management An operation planned by the BLM is now underway to gather more than 4 ...
Plans for BLM emergency horse gather now underway
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Plans to gather approximately 450 wild horses on the Stone Cabin Herd Management Area (HMA) are now underway courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times NyE Communities Coalition is hosting a series of free virtua ...
NyE Coalition hosting chronic disease workshops
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Those who are suffering from chronic diseases may want to consider attending NyE Communities Coalition’s Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford
Canceled Conversations with AG Ford session rescheduled
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After having to unexpectedly cancel the sixth session of Conversations with AG Ford last month, the Nevada Attorney General’s Office is once again ready to engage with local community members and its sixth session of the outreach initiative that kicked off in February is now scheduled to take place this coming Wednesday.

Paul Heinen
Man accused of DUI crashes at local RV park
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A mixture of alcohol and prescription drugs led to the arrest of a motorist, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
Federal extended unemployment to expire Sept. 4
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced on Thursday that several thousand jobs were added back to the state’s economy and the unemployment rate also dipped in July.