73°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Army’s goal is 10,000 recruits during National Hiring Days

Staff Report
July 1, 2020 - 2:49 pm
 

Recruiters in Nevada are part of the U.S. Army’s first nationwide virtual hiring campaign June 30-July 2 with a goal of recruiting 10,000 new soldiers to serve in 150 occupations.

Army National Hiring Days is an all-Army effort to inspire individuals across the nation to consider military service. As part of the three-day hiring event, Army leaders and recruiters across America will encourage individuals to explore the Army’s potential career paths, ranging from traditional combat roles to support positions in logistics, engineering and technology. They will also discuss the benefits of military service, including health insurance, retirement plans, training and education opportunities and family support programs.

U.S. Army recruiters have focused heavily on virtual communications since mid-March, when the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a socially distant society. This new virtual hiring event will be the first time the Army has come together as a whole to leverage the digital space in a concentrated all-Army nationwide recruiting effort.

“The last three months have challenged America,” said Maj. Gen. Frank Muth, commanding general for U.S. Army Recruiting Command, based at Fort Knox, Kentucky. “We are adapting our recruiting efforts to the current environment to ensure we can continue to protect and support our nation in the future.”

During Army National Hiring Days, interested individuals can visit www.goarmy.com/hiringdays to see if they meet the qualifications, learn about job opportunities and associated hiring incentives, and connect with a recruiter in their area.

To become an enlisted soldier in the U.S. Army, individuals must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident; be 17-34 years old; achieve a minimum score on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test; meet medical, moral and physical requirements; and be a high school graduate or equivalent.

Qualified applicants are eligible for bonuses up to $40,000 or student loan reimbursement up to $65,000, depending on the selected occupation, length of the contract and time line for shipping to basic training.

For more information about Army National Hiring Days in Nevada or to request an interview with Nevada’s civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army, Brig. Gen. Frank Gonzales (retired), please call 702-612-8712. To contact Mr. Chris Schroeder, Nevada U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador, please call 775-276-6692.

Any requests for interviews with local recruiters can be arranged through the public affairs office with the Salt Lake City Battalion at 801-834-4589 or email usarmy.knox.usarec.list.6jbn-apa@mail.mil

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal The formal proclamation to convene a special session of th ...
Sisolak plans for special legislative session July 8
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Wednesday that he is planning to begin a special legislative session to address the state’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget on Wednesday, July 8. The planned date of the session was determined after coordinating with legislative leadership.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times GBC’s accreditation dates to 1974 and was last reaffirmed ...
GBC’s accreditation visit scheduled for September
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Great Basin College will receive a site visit from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities in September as part of the regular cycle for reaffirmation of accreditation.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The event is part of a series of town halls and webinars f ...
Business counseling this week’s Extension topic
Staff Report

With small businesses reopening and needing to adjust their operations amid COVID-19 restrictions and economic challenges, University of Nevada, Reno Extension is teaming up with the Nevada Small Business Development Center to offer an online town hall this week, “The Nevada SBDC and Business Counseling.”

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Best Bet Products Inc. President Shawn Holmes makes his case ...
Gaming in Mountain Falls community draws pushback
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A neighborhood park in the community of Mountain Falls was the setting for a discussion on whether gaming machines would benefit the Mountain Falls Grill Room, and the community at-large on Wednesday, June 24th.

One volunteer swabs a patient's nose as another places information and a bible on their dashboa ...
Nevada leads nation in COVID-19 transmission
Staff Report

Nevada leads the nation in a recent statistic: the number of people who become infected with the coronavirus by an infectious person.

Getty Images As a method of showing support to area first responders during very trying times, ...
First Responders Appreciation Picnic to include free food and plenty of gratitude
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With so much anger and vitriol being directed toward law enforcement over the past few weeks and calls to have police disbanded altogether, Pahrump area citizens are stepping forward to show that here in the valley, residents still support their first responders.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Highway Patrol is joining forces to increase high ...
NHP to beef up speed patrols through July 12
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

One-third of fatal crashes nationwide involve speeding, a statistic that is prompting local law enforcement to crack down on aggressive drivers and speeders in Nevada.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Angelique Pattillo, at center, is joined by husband Billy an ...
Pahrump salon reopens after COVID-19 shutdown
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As restrictions on businesses continue to ease, one local salon owner says her business is thriving after reopening.