Army’s goal is 10,000 recruits during National Hiring Days

Recruiters in Nevada are part of the U.S. Army’s first nationwide virtual hiring campaign June 30-July 2 with a goal of recruiting 10,000 new soldiers to serve in 150 occupations.

Getty Images

Army National Hiring Days is an all-Army effort to inspire individuals across the nation to consider military service. As part of the three-day hiring event, Army leaders and recruiters across America will encourage individuals to explore the Army’s potential career paths, ranging from traditional combat roles to support positions in logistics, engineering and technology. They will also discuss the benefits of military service, including health insurance, retirement plans, training and education opportunities and family support programs.

U.S. Army recruiters have focused heavily on virtual communications since mid-March, when the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a socially distant society. This new virtual hiring event will be the first time the Army has come together as a whole to leverage the digital space in a concentrated all-Army nationwide recruiting effort.

“The last three months have challenged America,” said Maj. Gen. Frank Muth, commanding general for U.S. Army Recruiting Command, based at Fort Knox, Kentucky. “We are adapting our recruiting efforts to the current environment to ensure we can continue to protect and support our nation in the future.”

During Army National Hiring Days, interested individuals can visit www.goarmy.com/hiringdays to see if they meet the qualifications, learn about job opportunities and associated hiring incentives, and connect with a recruiter in their area.

To become an enlisted soldier in the U.S. Army, individuals must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident; be 17-34 years old; achieve a minimum score on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test; meet medical, moral and physical requirements; and be a high school graduate or equivalent.

Qualified applicants are eligible for bonuses up to $40,000 or student loan reimbursement up to $65,000, depending on the selected occupation, length of the contract and time line for shipping to basic training.

For more information about Army National Hiring Days in Nevada or to request an interview with Nevada’s civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army, Brig. Gen. Frank Gonzales (retired), please call 702-612-8712. To contact Mr. Chris Schroeder, Nevada U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador, please call 775-276-6692.

Any requests for interviews with local recruiters can be arranged through the public affairs office with the Salt Lake City Battalion at 801-834-4589 or email usarmy.knox.usarec.list.6jbn-apa@mail.mil