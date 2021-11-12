54°F
Art comes to life in Tonopah

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
November 12, 2021 - 2:17 am
 
Charlotte Uyeno/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Works by Twisted Steel can be seen displayed al ...
Charlotte Uyeno/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Works by Twisted Steel can be seen displayed along Tonopah's Main Street.
Charlotte Uyeno/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News “The mural makes it appear as though the view ...
Charlotte Uyeno/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News “The mural makes it appear as though the viewer is looking inside the building but also looking back in time,” said Tracy McCormick, executive director of Tonopah Main Street. “The mural will highlight what the building used to look like when it was the USO Club during WWII in the 1940s.”
Charlotte Uyeno/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Twisted Steel from Fernley was commissioned ove ...
Charlotte Uyeno/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Twisted Steel from Fernley was commissioned over the summer to work on one of two artistic projects in Tonopah.
Charlotte Uyeno/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Members of the Twisted Steel team work to insta ...
Charlotte Uyeno/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Members of the Twisted Steel team work to install artwork on the handrails along Tonopah's Main Street.

Several new works of art installed across the Tonopah area capture vivid images of the past and present of the town and bring them alive.

A 3-D interactive mural now rests on the side of the Tonopah Convention Center.

“The mural makes it appear as though the viewer is looking inside the building but also looking back in time,” said Tracy McCormick, executive director of Tonopah Main Street. “The mural will highlight what the building used to look like when it was the USO Club during World War II in the 1940s.”

McCormick added, “We hired Las Vegas muralist Jamie Vincek to support a Nevada small business owned by a woman.”

Tonopah Main Street commissioned artists from across the state after being awarded a $30,000 grant through the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development’s Nevada Main Street Program.

“The grant also allowed us to commission custom-made metal artwork to be installed on the existing handrails on portions of the sidewalks on Main Street, within the Tonopah Main Street District,” McCormick said. “The artwork will represent Tonopah’s heritage and culture through western ranching by branding the horses and cattle with our local rancher’s branding,”

For that project, Tonopah Main Street hired Twisted Steel out of Fernley to support another Nevada small business.

“Tonopah Main Street volunteers put in well over 100 hours of their time and talent to make this happen,” McCormick said.

McCormick thanked many for their work on the project, including “Stretch Baker, Dennis Eastley, Jeff Galli and Davey Manhire (traffic control) for all their help with the installation.”

The Tonopah project was one of six across the state to receive funding through the Nevada Main Street Program. A total of $126,034 was awarded to six communities across the state in May. Other awards went to Gardnerville, Mesquite, Reno, Wells and Ely.

“All of these projects will help create a sense of place and celebrate unique main street districts in each community,” said Patty Herzog, GOED Director of Rural Economic and Community Development, in a May press release.

Nevada Main Street has awarded 10 grants totaling $375,000 to support downtown revitalization since 2019, according to GOED.

“Nevada Main Street takes a holistic approach to downtown revitalization that supports business creation and retention to support healthy and economically vibrant communities administered by GOED,” a May release from GOED stated. “The program provides a framework for communities to address the full range of issues and challenges facing traditional commercial districts.”

THE LATEST
The campus of UNLV is seen in Las Vegas on Thursday morning, Aug. 27, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/ ...
Southern Nevada still on road to recovery, economists say
By Mike Shoro Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

UNLV’s Center for Business Economic Research hosted its annual economic forecasting event, noting Southern Nevada’s economy still remains vulnerable to surges in COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Steve Sisolak is seen during a commencement ceremony at the yet-to-be finished Fontaineble ...
Nevada businesses won’t see hike in unemployment tax next year
By Subrina Hudson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced businesses will not face an unemployment insurance tax hike next year, following concerns from employers over a proposed tax increase.

Nevada Department of Transportation NDOT officials urge motorists to drive attentively, slow do ...
NDOT touts ‘Crash Responder Safety Week’
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

With approximately 50,000 motor vehicle crashes in the Silver State each year, the Nevada Department of Transportation, (NDOT) and the Nevada Highway Patrol, are reminding motorists to observe National Crash Responder Safety Week, which began on Monday Nov. 8, and runs through Nov. 14.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The VFW Post #10054 hosted a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m ...
Veterans Day celebrated in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Thursday, Nov. 11 marked Veterans Day in America and right here in the Pahrump Valley, residents from all around the town were able to take part in the occasion at two ceremonies held in honor of the federal holiday.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Medical Center located at 1501 and 1503 E. Calva ...
Pahrump Medical Center auction set for Dec. 7
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In less than four weeks’ time, Nye County will be holding an auction to sell off the old Pahrump Medical Center and those interested in purchasing the facility have two options available for bidding, including submitting a “sealed” bid prior to the sale or taking part in the live auction process itself the day of.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace will host ...
Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace prepping for fundraisers
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When Carmen Murzyn started her journey with Ms. Senior Golden Years USA, she had no way of knowing that the decision to become a contestant in the 2019 pageant would eventually result in her becoming the leader of an entirely different organization but now, two years later, she is happily entrenched as the president of the Nye County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Public input sought for new state water plan
Public input sought for new state water plan
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Division of Water Resources is seeking public input on the state’s water management plan.

Getty Images Yellow Pine Solar, LLC applied for a right of way on public land to construct, op ...
BLM announces land segregation for project area
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Bureau of Land Management Pahrump Field Office announced in a press release the two-year segregation of the application area for the proposed Copper Rays Solar Project from appropriation under the public land laws “to facilitate consideration of development of renewable energy resources.”

Courtesy of Wells Fargo Brandon Meredith
BRANDON MERIDITH: 3 end of year tips for gig workers
By Brandon Meredith Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

During the pandemic, many people became gig workers due to the economic slowdown or simply to make a few extra dollars. What most did not know is these great flexible small businesses have a number of financial benefits, and requirements, which should be reviewed before the end of the year.