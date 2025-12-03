Artesian Cellars: A local business dedicated to wine, food, and the community

Wine tastings, food offerings, and plenty of events are offered at this Pahrump winery.

Mankind has enjoyed wine for hundreds of years, since the times of ancient civilizations like Rome, Greece and Egypt. A business here in Pahrump offers carefully crafted wine and delicious food offerings to locals and visitors passing through the valley.

“I tell people that their wine, even when you put it in the bottle, it’s still basically alive, it’s always evolving,” Tim Burke told the Pahrump Valley Times. “So, the winemaking process is something I really enjoy, and then the blending and making the final product, and then just seeing the joy that people have from enjoying a good glass of wine, it really is what makes me very happy about doing this.”

Burke is the winemaker at Artesian Cellars, a Nevada vineyard and winery. He owns the establishment alongside Artesian Cellars COO Pam Tyler. Artesian Cellars opened its doors in early September 2020.

“My goal really for the Pahrump Valley is to see six or seven wineries out there someday and making it a little bit of a wine destination for people from Las Vegas,” Burke added.

Burke attributes his interest in wine beginning with visits to a family member who lived nearby Napa, California. The drive to the Golden State was only a few hours away from Northern Nevada, where Burke grew up.

“I really fell in love with the industry, the romance of the wine, and the winemaking,” Burke explained. “Everything about it just captured me, and I always wanted to get into the business.”

The grapes that go into Artesian Cellars wine are primarily sourced from their own Nevada vineyards. Artesian Cellars offers wine tastings, where guests can experience their Silver State drink offerings. Besides tastings, Artesian Cellars also offers other wine experiences such as different sensory workshops and various paint-and-sip classes.

“One of our goals is to elevate everybody’s knowledge about wine and wineries,” Burke noted.

In addition to being a winery, Artesian Cellars features a full restaurant. The business offers a lunch and dinner menu with a variety of delicious options. Brunch is also served on Saturdays and Sundays.

“The way I like to treat wine is as part of the meal,” Burke explained. “In Europe, you basically have wine with almost every meal. We like to really incorporate that sensory of how wine and food go together.”

Giving back to the community

Another major aspect of Artesian Cellars is the business’ involvement with the community. The winery often features live entertainment, numerous social gatherings and hosts a First Friday event with a local nonprofit every month.

“We care about our community,” Burke emphasized. “So it’s really important for us to give back, not just with our time, but also by helping these nonprofits raise money for all kinds of causes in our community.”

To experience all that Artesian Cellars has to offer, the winery is throwing a Masquerade Party on Saturday, Dec. 13. The event will feature live music from Las Vegas-based musician Dee Fong, and masquerade attire is encouraged. Tickets for the Masquerade Party can be purchased at the Artesian Cellars website. The event is free for Artesian Cellars Wine Club members. Members can call (775) 600-7144 to RSVP.

For more information about Artesian Cellars’ wine, food, events and other offerings, visit artesiancellars.com.

Artesian Cellars is located at 1731 S. Hwy. 160.

