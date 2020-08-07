96°F
News

Arts Council resumes exhibits with Martin’s work at library

Staff Report
August 7, 2020 - 8:03 am
 

The Pahrump Arts Council presents “The Works of Mike Martin,” a solo show at the Reader’s Nook located within the Pahrump Community Library.

The rotating exhibits hung by the Pahrump Arts Council at different venues in the community had been put on hold because of COVID-19. All exhibits have resumed now that businesses have reopened.

The Pahrump Community Library has temporarily reduced hours. Visitors can view this exhibit 11 a.m.-3 pm Monday-Saturday. Mike Martin was scheduled to exhibit earlier this year and the arts council is pleased that he was able to still show 12 hand-drawn works on this alternate date.

Unfortunately, there will be no opening reception to honor the artist because of the pandemic. Hung last Friday, the last day to view the exhibit will be the Oct. 22.

Born in Hollywood, California, Michael Martin is the son of a U.S. airman and immigrant from Thailand. Michael traveled the globe until he was 5, when his family settled in Las Vegas. Growing up, he discovered his love of animation and other arts from both Eastern and Western media.

Martin is self-taught and enjoys creating digital art, however, he prefers more traditional mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor and markers. The self-proclaimed introvert is a happily married father of two and says he is a nerd, over-glorified burger flipper and doodler of things.

“Art is not just lead, ink, paint and paper to me,” Martin said. “It is everything all around us. Art is an experience, a never-ending journey of learning, understanding and practice. I enjoy creating things to entertain others with or even poke fun at. I love creating pieces of art for pleasure, however, I would love to eventually create and illustrate a comic series.”

