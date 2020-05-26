99°F
News

Arts council to distribute CARES Act grant money

Staff Report
May 26, 2020 - 3:25 pm
 

The Nevada Arts Council has received CARES Act funding from the National Endowment for the Arts to help save jobs in the arts sector and keep the doors open to the thousands of organizations that add value to America’s economy and the creative life of our communities.

The nearly $400,000 in grants will be awarded to nonprofit arts organizations across the state to help them and their employees endure the economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Grants will be one-time emergency relief payments to be used for operational needs by Oct. 31. The funding must be used for salary support, artists’ fees or contractual personnel or facilities costs such as rent and utilities and may not be used for capital improvements, debt reduction or re-granting.

“The Nevada Arts Council is honored to be able to provide operational relief support to Nevada’s nonprofit arts organizations through these CARES Act funds,” NAC Executive Director Tony Manfredi said. “As of May 20, 96% of these organizations have had to cancel events, they have experienced a loss in attendance of 528,582 patrons and have seen a total financial loss of $3,157,140.

“These funds come at a time when these organizations need it most and will allow the creativity, innovation, and inspiration of the arts community to continue to uplift us while contributing to the economic stability of our state.”

The application window for these grants runs from June 1 to June 12, and grant amounts will be from $1,000 to $10,000. All incorporated 501(c)(3) arts nonprofits incorporated in Nevada will be eligible.

The NAC suggests that applications be made as soon as possible, as funds could be exhausted before the application deadline. Full funding will be awarded to eligible applicants in the order in which applications are received while funds remain available.

Fiscal year 2020-21 Operating Support grantees need not apply as they will receive CARES Act emergency relief grant funding through an amendment to their current grant. At its May 1 meeting, the NAC approved $291,000 for the agency’s 50 operational grant recipients and $100,750 in first-come, first-served funding for other arts and cultural organizations not already NAC grant recipients.

The Nevada Arts Council will give an overview of the CARES Act grant guidelines and requirements and answer questions during a webinar at 1 p.m. May 27. Register for the webinar at https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07eh3l3d9f06036775&oseq=&c=&ch=

Grant guidelines also can be accessed at http://nvculture.org/nevadaartscouncil/caresactgrants/

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange announced Tuesday that Nevada Health Link enrolled 6,017 Nevadans during its limited-time Exceptional Circumstance Special Enrollment Period that ended May 15.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced Friday that its April 2020 economic report showed employment in Nevada is down 244,800 jobs over the month with unemployment up to 28.2 percent.

The Internal Revenue Service announced Friday the availability of additional material for partner groups sharing information related to Economic Impact Payments, including a new toolkit in Spanish and a variety of other print and visual items.

District court updates protocols
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

As the COVID-19 situation continues to change, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada on Monday issued an update on its procedures to reduce density, maximize distancing and to protect the health and safety of the public and its employees.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced service changes to increase the use of telehealth in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the closure of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office was announced back in March, the agency reopened for day-to-day business on May 11, with a few caveats, as stated in a video news release.

Contactless lawn care available in Pahrump
Staff Report

A contactless solution that enables lawn care services during the COVID-19 pandemic is now available in Pahrump.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended testing all nursing home staff for COVID-19 weekly, but a breakdown of the estimated cost for testing them once is exorbitant, said Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the American Health Care Association and the National Center of Assisted Living.