Atrial fibrillation: this Nevada cardiology group can help

"If you think you have anything wrong with your heart, take it seriously. Don't hesitate," said Nevada Heart and Vascular Center Chief Medical Officer and Chief Physician Executive Dr. Tony Alamo.

The Nevada Heart and Vascular Center office in Pahrump.

Atrial fibrillation, or AFib, and the symptoms surrounding it can be scary, but places like Nevada Heart and Vascular Center are there to help.

“Currently [in America], there’s about 10.5 million people with atrial fibrillation,” Dr. Tony Alamo told the Pahrump Valley Times. “By 2030, it’s estimated to be 12.1 million.”

Alamo is the chief medical officer and chief physician executive at Nevada Heart and Vascular Center, the Silver State’s largest cardiology group with locations in Pahrump, Las Vegas, Henderson and Boulder City. The heart health group is comprised of cardiologists, vascular surgeons and cardiothoracic surgeons.

“The heart has four chambers. Two on the top are called atria and two on the bottom are called ventricles. The heart pumps with the atria pumping first and then the two ventricles follow in a rhythm sequential rate,” Alamo explained. “What ends up happening in atrial fibrillation is the atria don’t squeeze in the same sequence. They squeeze irrationally, irregularly. They are just out of control. The ventricle now is having to carry the load and they’re not getting that nice amount of blood that was coming from the atriums. They’re not getting it in a controlled fashion to their ventricles. So, it affects how well the heart output is overall.”

Alamo noted some of the symptoms associated with AFib, such as heart palpitations, shortness of breath and chest pain. He further explained that since AFib symptoms are on a spectrum, some people might not even be aware they’re suffering from it.

“If you think you have anything wrong with your heart, take it seriously. Don’t hesitate,” Alamo emphasized. “Do not ignore any cardiac symptoms ever because ignoring those symptoms could be deadly.”

If left uncorrected or untreated, Alamo said AFib can lead to various tachyarrhythmias, heart failure and strokes. To continue the fight against heart conditions like AFib, Alamo wants to continue growing Nevada Heart and Vascular Center in the state.

“I’m a native of Nevada. I was born in Reno, raised in Las Vegas and I wish that we could extend our tentacles of coronary care beyond Clark County and Nye County. I’m extremely proud that we’ve been able to branch into Nye County,” Alamo detailed. “But what is my goal? I’d love to bring all this knowledge up to Northern Nevada to grow and be bigger and give this cardiac expertise, this cardiac talent that we have. I’d love to get Northern Nevada exposure.”

For more information about Nevada Heart and Vascular Center, visit nevadaheart.com or call 702-227-3422 (CARDIAC).

The Pahrump location is located at 1440 E. Calvada Blvd., Ste. 700. It’s open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

