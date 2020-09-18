Attorneys general enlisted in fight against youth suicide

Forty attorneys general across the nation, including Nevada’s Aaron Ford, are working with the Jason Foundation as ambassadors to address the public health issue of youth and young adult suicide.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office) In Nevada, suicide ranks as the leading cause of death for young people ages 12-18 and as the second leading cause of death for Nevadans between the ages of 10 to 24.

Forty attorneys general across the nation, including Nevada’s Aaron Ford, are working with the Jason Foundation as ambassadors to address the public health issue of youth and young adult suicide.

World Suicide Prevention Day is an awareness day dedicated to providing worldwide commitment and action to prevent suicides.

In Nevada, suicide ranks as the leading cause of death for people ages 12-18 and as the second leading cause of death for Nevadans between the ages of 10 to 24.

“As a father to three, the thought of losing a child to suicide breaks my heart ,” Ford said. “As parents, mentors and friends, it is our responsibility to recognize mental health issues among our youth and provide helpful resources, especially now when stress and anxiety are at an all-time high. As an ambassador, I’m proud to bring resources and lend my support to those in need.”

The Jason Foundation is a national leader in suicide awareness and prevention with more than 125 affiliate offices in 34 states providing services for all 50 states.

“We are very excited to have AG Ford join our efforts in Nevada and nationally,” Jason Foundation President Clark Flatt said. “His passion and enthusiasm will make a huge difference in our work to help stop this tragedy of suicide.”

Ford and the Jason Foundation will be working together in collaboration with state agencies and other nonprofits in the coming months to bring additional resources to Nevada’s youth and families. To find out more about the Jason Foundation and their programs, visit www.jasonfoundation.com.