Attorneys general enlisted in fight against youth suicide

Staff Report
September 18, 2020 - 8:52 am
 

Forty attorneys general across the nation, including Nevada’s Aaron Ford, are working with the Jason Foundation as ambassadors to address the public health issue of youth and young adult suicide.

World Suicide Prevention Day is an awareness day dedicated to providing worldwide commitment and action to prevent suicides.

In Nevada, suicide ranks as the leading cause of death for people ages 12-18 and as the second leading cause of death for Nevadans between the ages of 10 to 24.

“As a father to three, the thought of losing a child to suicide breaks my heart ,” Ford said. “As parents, mentors and friends, it is our responsibility to recognize mental health issues among our youth and provide helpful resources, especially now when stress and anxiety are at an all-time high. As an ambassador, I’m proud to bring resources and lend my support to those in need.”

The Jason Foundation is a national leader in suicide awareness and prevention with more than 125 affiliate offices in 34 states providing services for all 50 states.

“We are very excited to have AG Ford join our efforts in Nevada and nationally,” Jason Foundation President Clark Flatt said. “His passion and enthusiasm will make a huge difference in our work to help stop this tragedy of suicide.”

Ford and the Jason Foundation will be working together in collaboration with state agencies and other nonprofits in the coming months to bring additional resources to Nevada’s youth and families. To find out more about the Jason Foundation and their programs, visit www.jasonfoundation.com.

THE LATEST
In this Oct. 21, 2019, file photo, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gestures whil ...
Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at the age of 87
The Associated Press

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday from complications from cancer, the Supreme Court announced.

Las Vegas Review-Journal-file A sign marks the entrance to Death Valley National Park, Calif., ...
Searchers find deceased hiker in Death Valley
Staff Report

A team of Death Valley National Park rangers and an Inyo County sheriff deputy located a deceased hiker on the morning of Sept. 7 roughly a mile from the Zabriskie Point trailhead.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Cage and Peek reported 461 hospitalized COVID-19 patients a ...
Nevada reports 501 new cases of COVID-19
Staff Report

Nevada reported 501 new cases of COVID-19, COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek announced Friday at their daily teleconference with the media.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Car No. 5 bears the Dusty Strong logo honoring Dusty Park alo ...
Hundreds remember Dusty Park at Pahrump Valley Speedway
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

It was billed as a Celebration of Life for Dusty Park, and much of the afternoon felt like a celebration. There was laughter and sharing stories among the several hundred people who gathered Sunday at Pahrump Valley Speedway to remember him.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), is seeking vol ...
Local RSVP program still active despite COVID-19
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Rural Counties Retired and Senior Volunteer Program in Pahrump is looking for a few good men and women to help provide services to area seniors.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Southbound traffic along Highway 160 was diverted onto Highw ...
Highway 160 southbound closed by morning crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No serious injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of state Route 160 and 372, just before 8:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Nevada unemployment dips below worst rate of Great Recession
Staff Report

Jobs in Nevada increased by 0.5% in August compared to 1.0% nationally according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s August 2020 economic report.

Nevada Department of Transportation Construction started Sept. 15, with work occurring from 6 ...
Work begins on 32 miles of US 95, north of Beatty
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that work began this week on a $17.1 million, 32-mile upgrade of U.S. Highway 95 between mile markers 72 and 104, or roughly from 12 miles north of Beatty to four miles south of the Nye/Esmeralda county line.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty is a popular stop for truckers and ...
RICHARD STEPHENS: What is Beatty Like?
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Someone posted the following on the bulletin boards at the Beatty Post Office.