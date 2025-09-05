84°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

August Beatty board meeting honors Stephens

The Beatty Town Advisory Board honored Richard Stephens, a former teacher and longtime reporter ...
The Beatty Town Advisory Board honored Richard Stephens, a former teacher and longtime reporter for the Pahrump Valley Times during an August meeting. (Thomas Hite/Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
In 2024, Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace saw its best turnout ever during its Bunks Across A ...
Help better kids’ lives through Bunks Across America
Whether a hotel, motel, RV resort or any other form of transient lodging, these establishments ...
Nye County wants to collect its unpaid room tax penalties
Mike Reynolds said he ended up buying the plants for installation, even though John Pereyda was ...
Pahrump man claims John Pereyda never completed work despite $13,500 payment
Georgia is one the therapy dogs children can read to during a Tales with Pebbles session. (John ...
PHOTOS: Local therapy dog reading program continues to help Pahrump children
By Tom Hite Pahrump Valley Times
September 5, 2025 - 4:12 am
 
Updated September 5, 2025 - 7:39 am

BEATTY — The Beatty Town Advisory Board paused its August business this month to honor Richard Stephens, a former teacher and longtime reporter for the Pahrump Valley Times, calling his community-focused journalism “a dying breed.”

Stephens, who moved to Beatty in 1977 to teach at the high school, spent decades chronicling the town’s ups and downs while photographing local wildlife. At the Aug. 25 meeting, trustees presented him with a commemorative mug and a certificate of appreciation signed by all five board members.

“I’m glad I stuck with Beatty,” Stephens told the audience, recalling that he and his wife Carol first passed through the town in 1972 during a wildflower bloom. “It’s been a great place to raise our kids.”

Former Times editor Arnold Knightly, now Nye County’s communications manager, praised Stephens for keeping small communities informed when larger outlets pulled back. “Your type of journalism is a dying breed,” Knightly said. “It was so important to have somebody like you in the town of Beatty, and you always delivered.”

Stephens also shared a personal highlight: winning a Nevada Press Association award for non-staff reporting.

At the Aug. 25 meeting, the board approved minutes and town vouchers from the earlier Aug. 11 meeting. During this meeting they voted to send a letter to the California Bureau of Land Management concerning a mining exploration project near Ash Meadows, citing risks to water and wildlife. The board also approved up to $24,000 from public safety sales tax funds to purchase turnout gear for new volunteer firefighters.

Trustees also debated advertising in USA Today’s travel publications, but members and residents questioned whether the money could be better used locally amid declining tourism. No decision was made.

At the Aug. 11 meeting, the board approved $1,500 for the upcoming Beatty Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Service recognition event, $8,000 for an emergency response radio for the newly acquired ladder truck, and $200 for the Nye County School District’s Second Annual Attendance Challenge.

Community announcements closed out the August meetings, including the high school football season opener on Sept. 5, a North vs. South matchup the following day, and a volleyball tournament that same weekend.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Off-roading is a very popular outdoor activity in the Pahrump area and two local organizations ...
Spooktacular Poker Run slated for October
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

This inaugural Pahrump event will offer fun for families and off-roaders alike.

Billed as the longest off-road race in the United States, the course stretches about 500 miles ...
Vegas to Reno race zips through Beatty
By Tom Hite Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

The annual Best in the West Vegas to Reno OHV race was succesful as multiple drivers were awarded.