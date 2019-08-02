Back to School Supply Drive a success across Nye County

It’s back to school season with Nye County students set to start the 2019-2020 school term on Aug. 12 and in an effort to help them gear up for the coming year, three area entities came together to host a Back to School Supply Drive on Saturday, July 27.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office, Positive Pahrump and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program hosted a Back to School Supply Drive on July 27, setting up booths at Walmart in Pahrump and Family Dollar in Tonopah and Beatty.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Paper, pencils, glue sticks, scissors, notebooks and more were all collected at the Back to School Supply Drive on July 27.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Volunteers are shown sorting the many donations of school supplies into piles for distribution directly to area students.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Shopping carts were filled with school supplies as volunteers with the sheriff's office, Positive Pahrump and PDOP endeavored to gather as many of these essential items as possible for students throughout Nye County.

Members of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, Positive Pahrump and the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program were out in force last Saturday, braving the heat in Tonopah, Beatty and Pahrump to spend several hours collecting as many school supplies as possible.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. volunteers manned booths at the Family Dollar in Tonopah and Beatty and the Walmart in Pahrump to gather donations given by generous event patrons.

Nye County Sheriff’s lieutenant and event organizer David Boruchowitz said the event was a triumph in all three communities, with hundreds of items making their way into the donations pile. Everything ranging from pens, paper, folders and backpacks to tissue, disinfectant wipes, sandwich bags and more, was amassed and then sorted for distribution.

After the five-hour school supply drive, the volunteers then turned their energies to handing out the items that had been collected that morning. Parents with school-aged children were able to head over to the event and pick up a stock of supplies, helping ensure their students will not return to school unprepared.

“This year was another great year. We had amazing volunteers county-wide and had a great success,” Boruchowitz told the Tonopah-Times Bonanza after all was said and done, further remarking, “PDOP and Positive Pahrump have been teamed up for years providing services to the community and it was a logical partnership for the sheriff’s office to join two longtime Pahrump organizations.”

“Special thanks for Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, Stephanie Lopez, Serenity Mental Health, C&S Waste, Avena and Sons Electric, A&A Masonry, Sheriff Sharon Wehrly and Commissioner Leo Blundo,” Boruchowitz added. “And thank you to Family Dollar in Tonopah and Beatty and Walmart in Pahrump for having us!”

