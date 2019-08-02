79°F
Back to School Supply Drive a success across Nye County

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
August 2, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

It’s back to school season with Nye County students set to start the 2019-2020 school term on Aug. 12 and in an effort to help them gear up for the coming year, three area entities came together to host a Back to School Supply Drive on Saturday, July 27.

Members of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, Positive Pahrump and the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program were out in force last Saturday, braving the heat in Tonopah, Beatty and Pahrump to spend several hours collecting as many school supplies as possible.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. volunteers manned booths at the Family Dollar in Tonopah and Beatty and the Walmart in Pahrump to gather donations given by generous event patrons.

Nye County Sheriff’s lieutenant and event organizer David Boruchowitz said the event was a triumph in all three communities, with hundreds of items making their way into the donations pile. Everything ranging from pens, paper, folders and backpacks to tissue, disinfectant wipes, sandwich bags and more, was amassed and then sorted for distribution.

After the five-hour school supply drive, the volunteers then turned their energies to handing out the items that had been collected that morning. Parents with school-aged children were able to head over to the event and pick up a stock of supplies, helping ensure their students will not return to school unprepared.

“This year was another great year. We had amazing volunteers county-wide and had a great success,” Boruchowitz told the Tonopah-Times Bonanza after all was said and done, further remarking, “PDOP and Positive Pahrump have been teamed up for years providing services to the community and it was a logical partnership for the sheriff’s office to join two longtime Pahrump organizations.”

“Special thanks for Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, Stephanie Lopez, Serenity Mental Health, C&S Waste, Avena and Sons Electric, A&A Masonry, Sheriff Sharon Wehrly and Commissioner Leo Blundo,” Boruchowitz added. “And thank you to Family Dollar in Tonopah and Beatty and Walmart in Pahrump for having us!”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
Courtesy of Sam Peters Nevada District 4 Congressional Candidate Sam Peters owns two business i ...
Las Vegas businessman enters Nevada’s District 4 congressional race
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After serving as an officer in the United States Air Force for 20 years, it would be safe to say at this point, that Nevada resident Sam Peters is the sole Republican District 4 Congressional candidate who has earned a Bronze Star.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times People watch Kamala Harris in a live telecast at K7 B ...
Kamala Harris campaign takes focus on rural Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Democratic presidential hopeful U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and her team, have been moving across parts of rural Nevada in recent weeks to focus on issues facing less densely populated areas. The candidate, in a field of more than two dozen opponents, also participated in a virtual conference that was broadcast across several rural areas in the state.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On Sunday July 28, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Pahrump fire ...
Pahrump crash sends 4 to hospital
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews remained busy as they responded to numerous service calls throughout the valley over the past few weeks.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, July 31 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $67 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A crime scene evolved into a HazMat response on Tuesday aft ...
Hazmat teams respond to crime scene in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

At least three Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies were transported to Desert View Hospital while they were investigating a crime scene just before 2:30 p.m., on Tuesday, July 30.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Music instructors at Foxter Music in Pahrump played for a c ...
Foxter Music celebrates 3 years in Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A music store based in Pahrump entertained locals and visitors to the area as the owner celebrated three years in business.

Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal The event in question failed to draw a crowd, perhap ...
Beatty land-use workshop lacks local attendance
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When the reporter covering an event and the town secretary constitute the total local attendance at an event in Beatty it is safe to say that the town was poorly represented.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Military Order of the Purple Heart Commander Dan Peterson, l ...
3rd annual ceremony set to honor Purple Heart Day in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

National Purple Heart Day will be observed around the country on Wednesday, Aug, 7 and for the third year running, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 of Pahrump will host a ceremony in honor of the occasion.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times 2019 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen Laraine Babbitt.
Golden Years Queen holds first Caregivers Retreat in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As 2019 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen, Laraine Babbitt has many duties to attend to but perhaps the most special for the pageant winner is pursuing her personal platform.