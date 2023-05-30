62°F
Badwater Road reopened after Death Valley flooding

Staff Report
May 30, 2023 - 7:17 am
 
National Park Service Death Valley National Park employees moved dirt and rocks off the road and filled in unsafe drop-offs on road edges caused by flash flooding.
National Park Service Badwater Road was closed on May 20 due to safety concerns because of road damage caused by recent flash flooding in the area.

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – Badwater Road has reopened after National Park Service employees moved dirt and rocks off the road and filled in unsafe drop-offs on road edges. Park rangers closed the road for more than five days beginning on May 20 because of safety concerns after flash flooding.

Several park visitors attempted to drive through active flooding, after which park rangers pulled their vehicles out of the mud. Fortunately, no cars were swept off the roadway. Park rangers want to remind drivers “Turn around, don’t drown” during flash floods.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The VFW Post #10054 was the site of a Memorial Day ceremony, ...
Gone but never forgotten: A salute to America’s fallen heroes
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

VFW Post #10054 hosted its Memorial Day Ceremony on Tuesday, with several dozen area residents, both veterans and civilians alike, gathered beneath the pergola for the morning ceremony.

Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times file Nye County School District Superintendent Warren Shil ...
Nye County school superintendent to leave district in June
By Christian Casale Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A Nye County resident said he felt the school district had recovered from the pandemic slower than the rest of the state under the superintendent’s leadership.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The GriefShare chapter at Central Valley Baptist Church will ...
Pain of loss too much? GriefShare can help
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When facing the aftermath of loss, many manage to navigate through the dark waters of despair to find their way to the shores of acceptance. You don’t have to do it alone.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump burn moratorium will go into effect on May 29 a ...
Yard debris? Burn it before moratorium is in effect
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump burn moratorium goes into effect Monday May 29, so those who wish to rid their properties of dead weeds and other yard debris have just a few days left in which to take advantage of the open burning season.

Courtesy KPVM TV Plumes of thick black smoke could be seen throughout the valley as crews were ...
Man and dog displaced after Mountain Falls fire
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Fire crews responded to a “high-risk” situation involving multiple structures at the entrance of the Mountain Falls community just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22.