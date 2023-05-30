Badwater Road reopened after Death Valley flooding
Park rangers closed the road for more than five days beginning on May 20 because of safety concerns after flash flooding in Death Valley.
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – Badwater Road has reopened after National Park Service employees moved dirt and rocks off the road and filled in unsafe drop-offs on road edges. Park rangers closed the road for more than five days beginning on May 20 because of safety concerns after flash flooding.
Several park visitors attempted to drive through active flooding, after which park rangers pulled their vehicles out of the mud. Fortunately, no cars were swept off the roadway. Park rangers want to remind drivers “Turn around, don’t drown” during flash floods.