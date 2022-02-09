43°F
News

Bank of America will permanently close its Pahrump branch — here’s when

By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times
February 8, 2022 - 5:36 pm
 
Updated February 8, 2022 - 5:57 pm
Bank of America will permanently close its Pahrump branch at at 750 S. Highway 160. (Brent Scha ...
Bank of America will permanently close its Pahrump branch at at 750 S. Highway 160. (Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times)

Bank of America will permanently close its Pahrump branch on May 24, a company spokesperson told the Pahrump Valley Times on Tuesday.

Clients soon will be notified about the impending closure of the town’s lone branch, located at 750 S. Highway 160, the spokesperson said, adding that a Bank of America ATM will continue to be supported there.

BoA officials gave no direct reason on Tuesday for the branch closure, but the rise in online banking over the years has led to shut downs of multiple brick-and-mortar financial institutions across the country.

“There are a number of factors we consider when deciding to make a change to our financial center locations, including volume of client transactions and activity in the center, among others,” the BoA spokesperson said. “Recent years have seen considerable changes in client traffic behavior and increased digital use – trends that have accelerated during the pandemic.”

Bank of America offers mobile banking through its app, where clients can deposit checks, transfer money and pay bills from their smartphones. These days, a visit to the bank branch is less essential than it was 10 years ago. Still, the closure of a bank is a hit for both its workers and the community it serves.

“When a financial center closes, we work hard to minimize the impact on the communities, our clients and our people,” the spokesperson said. “We provide various forms of assistance to impacted employees, including helping them find other opportunities within the company.”

Bank of America is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., and has 4,300 branches in the U.S.

The nearest branch to Pahrump is in Las Vegas.

