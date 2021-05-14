70°F
Bar Rescue stops at the Pahrump VFW

By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
May 14, 2021 - 12:03 am
 
A popular cable television show that rehabs struggling bars made a stop in Pahrump.

Paramount’s show, “Bar Rescue,” dropped in at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Pahrump at the end of April to give an update to the bar. The show’s crew filmed season 8, episode 8 of the popular program at the Pahrump location.

Unlike the usual reasoning for “Bar Rescue” coming out, this time around was to help out the veterans rather than a failing bar. There was no yelling and screaming, just a simple hand-up in such a hard time.

Being that Bar Rescue is staying in the local Las Vegas area for the season, the show contacted all of the VFWs about seven ago that were were in the Las Vegas and Pahrump areas inquiring how COVID-19 has affected their business. Commander Martin Aguiar stated, “We were honest, we told them we took a hit, like every entertainment industry took a hit.”

The VFW received a phone call in March from the show and asked if they had any updates that they wanted to tell Bar Rescue about.

Aguiar said, “Yeah, I got rid of my old bar manager and my wife was recently diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, that was really the only change.”

Since the pandemic, like many other businesses across the state, some entities have had to close completely or operate on a limited basis, especially bars and taverns.

The bar at the VFW lost about two months of revenue in 2020, but during that time, the organization decided to continue paying their bartenders while they were shut down.

The work began

The process of updating the VFW’s bar only took a week in April. Part of the process involved a stress test, which turned out very well because of COVID only 25 to 30 people were able to be there at a time.

After the stress test, everyone was kicked out until the renovations were completed.

Aguiar mentioned that there was, “A lot of hard work and man-hours that went into it, and I am extremely happy about it.” The show brought down an amazing mixologist that helped out the bartenders and “BBQ King” Kevin Bludso, who helped with the food; as well as a new menu, drinks, and new furniture.

At the VFW post, Aguiar explained, “We have a great team at the VFW, but because of my wife’s diagnosis, I will be stepping down next year in June of 2022.”

His successor did an amazing job during the stress test, according to Aguiar.

Aguiar said he is very confident that his successor will do an amazing job after he steps down.

