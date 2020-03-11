Battle Born Financial Advisor celebrates new location

Brent Leavitt said it’s his mission to make financial decisions easy and clear by providing simple solutions that can be installed and implemented quickly and without dismay.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Certified Financial Planner Brent Leavitt, with giant scissors in hand, prepares to the cut the ribbon for the grand opening of his new Battle Born Financial Advisor and Health Insurance Brokerage location, at 2360 E. Commercial Drive, on Friday, March 6. Leavitt is joined by staff, clients and members of the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Brent Leavitt said it’s his mission to make financial decisions easy and clear by providing simple solutions that can be installed and implemented quickly and without dismay.

With that said, Leavitt and his team of certified financial advisers hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their brand new Battle Born Financial Advisor and Health Insurance Brokerage, located at 2360 E. Commercial Drive on Friday, March 6.

“This is our third year in business as a financial advising service,” Leavitt said. “We help people manage their money as well as help people get out of debt and make better financial decisions. We also have a branch where we do health insurance brokerage. We help everybody in regard to their health care, choosing the right health plan for themselves, and even Medicare plans. Health care is a big part of financial planning. We do that because there is such a need out here. I started out years ago with just myself, out of my house and realized that I had to move to a bigger location.”

Leavitt also said his company is one of the few who actually have certified financial planners on staff in town, who can help with all the aspects of financial planning needs.

“Everybody needs financial planning,” he noted. “Younger people need help with getting out of debt and saving. Older folks have the same issues, but they also have to deal with how to manage their money in retirement, and questions about how to deal with their estate, taxes, and all the other questions they may have in trying to make sure they do it right, as well as make sure they don’t run out of money too soon.”

Joining Leavitt and his team were several of his current clients, along with members of the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“I’m glad that we had a nice turnout today,” he said. “We invited all of our clients to come out and join us, so we have a lot of people from all walks of life that we service in the community. We have more private areas for clients to meet in and we have a lot more technology to help everybody out and have a good experience. We are a member of the Chamber of Commerce and I’m actually on the board of directors.”

Additionally, Leavitt has a second location in Las Vegas.

For more information on his services, log on to www.battlebornfinancial

advisor.com, or call 775-419-6025.

