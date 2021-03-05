Battle Born PTA accepting scholarship applications

Battle Born PTA is accepting applications for up to $25,000 in scholarships, including two new education scholarships.

Getty Images The Battle Born PTA Scholarship is available to all Nevada high school seniors and graduates, including current college students, to pursue higher education at an accredited college, university or vocational program.

In addition to general scholarships, Battle Born PTA, the statewide unit of the Nevada PTA, is offering a new scholarship opportunity for current nonlicensed school employees who wish to become licensed educators.

“Thanks to the generous support of our members and corporate partner, Mountain America Credit Union, Battle Born PTA is excited to offer the largest scholarship opportunity in our history this year,” Nevada PTA President Rebecca Garcia said. “Nevada PTA believes in the power of education to transform the lives of students and better our community and is proud to make possible these scholarships by Battle Born PTA Scholarships to help students achieve their educational goals and support a variety of higher education options, including more direct career preparation programs.”

The Thalia Dondero Future Educator Scholarship honors past Nevada PTA President Thalia Dondero. This scholarship is available to students pursing a degree in education at any Nevada higher education institution. The award is $1,000 and renewable for up to five years.

The Educator Pathway Scholarship is available to current nonlicensed school employees, including substitutes, who wish to become a licensed educator. The award is $500 for part time or up to $1,000 for full-time enrollment.

Applications are due by midnight March 31, 2021, and applicants or their legal guardians must be a member of Battle Born PTA or another Nevada PTA unit to be eligible. Scholarship application and membership information is available at https://www.nevadapta.org/battleborn/