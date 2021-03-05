67°F
News

Battle Born PTA accepting scholarship applications

Staff Report
March 5, 2021 - 2:03 am
 
Getty Images The Battle Born PTA Scholarship is available to all Nevada high school seniors and graduates, including current college students, to pursue higher education at an accredited college, university or vocational program.

Battle Born PTA is accepting applications for up to $25,000 in scholarships, including two new education scholarships.

In addition to general scholarships, Battle Born PTA, the statewide unit of the Nevada PTA, is offering a new scholarship opportunity for current nonlicensed school employees who wish to become licensed educators.

“Thanks to the generous support of our members and corporate partner, Mountain America Credit Union, Battle Born PTA is excited to offer the largest scholarship opportunity in our history this year,” Nevada PTA President Rebecca Garcia said. “Nevada PTA believes in the power of education to transform the lives of students and better our community and is proud to make possible these scholarships by Battle Born PTA Scholarships to help students achieve their educational goals and support a variety of higher education options, including more direct career preparation programs.”

The Battle Born PTA Scholarship is available to all Nevada high school seniors and graduates, including current college students, to pursue higher education at an accredited college, university or vocational program. The minimum award is $500.

The Thalia Dondero Future Educator Scholarship honors past Nevada PTA President Thalia Dondero. This scholarship is available to students pursing a degree in education at any Nevada higher education institution. The award is $1,000 and renewable for up to five years.

The Educator Pathway Scholarship is available to current nonlicensed school employees, including substitutes, who wish to become a licensed educator. The award is $500 for part time or up to $1,000 for full-time enrollment.

Applications are due by midnight March 31, 2021, and applicants or their legal guardians must be a member of Battle Born PTA or another Nevada PTA unit to be eligible. Scholarship application and membership information is available at https://www.nevadapta.org/battleborn/

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from 2019 shows two youngsters with the East ...
Easter Curbside event in the works for Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In just over four weeks’ time, Easter will be upon the community and in the Pahrump Valley, that means the Pahrump Holiday Task Force is hard at work preparing for its annual event in celebration of the occasion.

Getty Images Nye County will begin accepting applications for its COVID Relief Program on March 17.
Nye County COVID Relief Program Policy adopted, applications to be available March 17
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Last month, Nye County commissioners held an in-depth discussion regarding the county’s newest program to help address the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial strain that both business owners and residents have been experiencing. Because of that, the Nye County COVID Relief Program, with all of the details nailed down, and the policy that will guide that program as it unfolds has now been approved.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Dozens of drivers and passengers lined up along Floyd Street ...
Dozens line up for vaccinations
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Last month’s severe winter storm in the Midwest and eastern parts of the country delayed shipments of COVID-19 vaccines to western states, including Nevada.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows Pahrump pool lifeguard applican ...
Lifeguards, cashiers sought for 2021 Pahrump pool season
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The sizzling, scorching heat of summertime may still be several months off, but the town of Pahrump is already in the midst of the recruitment process for the much-anticipated reopening of the Pahrump Community Pool and is seeking qualified applicants to fill both lifeguard and cashiers positions.

Getty Images Over 100 NNSS employees were selected to receive the Department of Energy’s Sec ...
NNSS receives highest honors
Staff Report

Employees at the Nevada National Security Site were awarded the highest internal honors.

(From left) Attorney Lisa Rasmussen, attorney Kristina Wildeveld, Fred Steese and others listen ...
Steese deemed innocent, granted $1.35M for wrongful conviction
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced that the Eighth Judicial District Court granted Frederick Steese a Certificate of Innocence and court approval for an award of $1.35 million from the state of Nevada as compensation for the 18 years Steese spent in prison following his wrongful conviction.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Sen. Marilyn Dondero Loop, D-Las Vegas, during a Judiciary ...
Plan would use pandemic stimulus funds for enhanced summer school
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Democratic state lawmakers will propose using federal pandemic stimulus to bolster summer school programs to help students recover from a year of learning lost to pandemic restrictions.

Getty Images Along with the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases, new data also shows COVID-rel ...
Vaccines credited for drop in nursing home COVID cases
Staff Report

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living on Tuesday released a report showing nursing homes in the U.S. have seen the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since the Centers for Medicare &Medicaid Services started tracking back in May 2020, suggesting that the vaccines are working.