Beatty Advisory Board advances US-95 safety efforts

Teresa Sullivan of Beatty says heavy traffic on the two-lane Highway 95 creates outrageous safety issues. (Thomas Hite/Thomas Hite/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

BEATTY — The Beatty Town Advisory Board on March 23 approved letters supporting additional passing lanes on U.S. 95, backed a federal accessibility plan for Death Valley National Park, and discussed concerns ranging from transmission line lighting to large-scale solar development near Ash Meadows.

The board voted unanimously to send letters to Nevada’s federal delegation supporting north- and southbound passing lanes along U.S. 95, citing ongoing safety issues.

“The number of near-death accidents I’ve seen on this road is outrageous,” said Teresa Sullivan during public comment, adding that more passing lanes, and potentially four-lane expansion, could save lives.

Board members and residents pointed to frequent unsafe passing, limited visibility, and heavy truck traffic as persistent hazards. Additional concerns included blocked sight lines near the NV-373 and U.S. 95 intersection and dangerous conditions at the Pahrump T-intersection, where drivers reported near-misses due to poor lighting and road markings.

The board also approved a letter supporting accessibility improvements across Death Valley National Park, including upgrades to ramps, water access, and visitor facilities. Board members noted that improving accessibility could strengthen Beatty’s role as a gateway community for park visitors.

Greenlink concerns

A separate discussion focused on proposed lighting for NV Energy’s Greenlink West transmission line. Officials said the project may include red flashing lights on towers to meet Federal Aviation Administration safety requirements.

Residents raised concerns about the potential impact on dark skies and tourism.

“I think the night sky has a really big appeal,” said Kevin Emmerich, co-founder of Basin and Range Watch and a former National Park Service ranger, who suggested exploring pilot-activated lighting systems that would only illuminate when aircraft are nearby.

Board members expressed general support for sending a letter to federal and state agencies requesting evaluation of less intrusive lighting options.

Conservation efforts

During public comment, Amargosa Valley Town Board Chair Carolyn Allen warned of a proposed solar project near Ash Meadows that could span more than 10,000 acres.

“We’re under attack at Ash Meadows again,” Allen said, requesting future board action opposing the project and support for creating a National Conservation Area in the region.

Later informal discussion among attendees highlighted broader concerns about large-scale solar development in the Amargosa area, including water availability, dust control, fire suppression, and impacts on groundwater systems.

Participants also noted challenges coordinating transmission infrastructure, with developers reportedly unwilling to share corridors, potentially increasing environmental and visual impacts.

In other business, the board approved $2,969.60 in town vouchers and received updates on upcoming community events, including an Easter egg hunt scheduled for April 4 at Cottonwood Park.

The meeting adjourned at approximately 6:23 p.m.

Thomas Hite is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.