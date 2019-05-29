Beatty Class of 2019 graduates

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A look at the May 24 graduation ceremony at Beatty High School. The graduating class of 2019 included 24 students.

Beatty High School is celebrating its new graduates. The school’s graduation ceremony took place May 24 in the school gymnasium.

The graduating class of 2019 included 24 students, two-thirds of whom are from Amargosa Valley.

The class valedictorian was Angelina Altman, with a GPA of 3.89 (3.96 weighted), and the salutatorian was Courtney Willis, with a 3.81 GPA (3.91 weighted).

