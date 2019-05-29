News

Beatty Class of 2019 graduates

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
May 29, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Beatty High School is celebrating its new graduates. The school’s graduation ceremony took place May 24 in the school gymnasium.

The graduating class of 2019 included 24 students, two-thirds of whom are from Amargosa Valley.

The class valedictorian was Angelina Altman, with a GPA of 3.89 (3.96 weighted), and the salutatorian was Courtney Willis, with a 3.81 GPA (3.91 weighted).

