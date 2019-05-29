Beatty Class of 2019 graduates

Beatty High School is celebrating its new graduates. The school’s graduation ceremony took place May 24 in the school gymnasium.
The graduating class of 2019 included 24 students, two-thirds of whom are from Amargosa Valley.
The class valedictorian was Angelina Altman, with a GPA of 3.89 (3.96 weighted), and the salutatorian was Courtney Willis, with a 3.81 GPA (3.91 weighted).
Pahrump graduation
Students, parents, guardians and others are just one week away from watching the Class of 2019 at Pahrump Valley High School walk across the stage. The ceremony is planned to begin at 8 p.m. on May 31 at Pahrump Valley High School’s football field at 501 E. Calvada Blvd. The graduating Class of 2019 will have approximately 265 students, according to information from the Nye County School District.
Tonopah graduation
The graduating Class of 2019 for Tonopah High School was readying to walk across the stage on Thursday, evening May 23. More than three dozen students were graduating.