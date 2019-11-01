42°F
Beatty Days a success despite blustery weather

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 1, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

“A rip snorter,” is how Beatty Town Board Chairman Dick Gardner described Beatty Days 2019, and board member Randy Reed commented on the “good turnout.”

“It was probably one of the biggest we’ve ever had,” said Beatty Chamber of Commerce President Ann Marchand, saying that “it was great until Sunday.”

The weather Friday and Saturday was beautiful, but Saturday night the cold wind howled from the north, destroying some vendors’ pop-up shade shelters. It continued to blow on Sunday to such extent that the day’s chili cook-off, the second of the weekend, had to be canceled for safety reasons.

Marchand noted that there is no way to avoid the possibility of adverse weather. “You plan a year in advance, and there’s nothing you can do about Mother Nature.”

Hundreds also attended the Beatty Days Bicycle Fest at Spicer Ranch, and many of the cyclists rode in the parade in addition to what David Spicer said were “many thousands of miles” ridden on the trails at the ranch.

Spicer estimated that 400-500 Bicycle Fest attendees also took in the events going on in town. He said that the event at the ranch helped forge and strengthen new partnerships to help build up the town and promote recreation and conservation. One of the new partners is Mercury Records, which arranged the music for this year’s Fest, and is looking to hold music festivals at the ranch several times a year in the future.

Among those attending the Bicycle Fest were some of the “burners” from the Southern Nevada Regional Gathering, which has been held at the ranch for the last three years. Their entry in the parade included a device that shot flame balls into the air from the bed of a pickup.

As for the wind, Spicer said, “We didn’t lose any tents, but one pop-up got wrapped around a pickup.” He said it did lessen the amount of riding on Sunday.

Goldwell Open Air Museum’s Bullfrog Biennial, over the same weekend, was also well attended, with over 30 artists exhibiting in the Red Barn Art Center and in the desert around Rhyolite. This event also featured music and performance art.

Goldwell Executive Director Suzanne Hackett-Morgan appreciated the energy and enthusiasm of what she calls “Goldwell 3.0,” the phase of the organization’s history being created by a group of new board members and supporters younger than the museum’s founding members.

“It’s really good that a new generation has absorbed the Goldwell vision of making art in the desert,” said Hackett-Morgan.

Some members of that “new generation” took part in the Beatty Day bed races. They also had an entry in the parade.

Part of every Beatty Days is the crowning of a new Miss Beatty and Junior Miss Beatty. Miss Beatty 2019 is Jaylynn Kirk, with runner-up Esperanza Partida. Junior Miss Beatty is Aniram Rodriguez, with runner-up Marisa Castro.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty. He is also on the board of directors of Goldwell Open Air Museum.

