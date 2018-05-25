News

Beatty graduates Class of 2018

Staff Report
May 25, 2018 - 7:00 am
 

Graduation at Beatty High School was held Monday, May 21, in the school’s gymnasium.

Daniel Castillo, senior class treasurer and student council representative, was valedictorian of the Class of 2018.

The salutatorian was Aysleen Guerra, who is also class president.

As their motto, the Beatty High School Class of 2018 chose a quote from Harvey Mackay: “A great accomplishment shouldn’t be the end of the road, just the starting point for the next leap forward.”

