Beatty graduates Class of 2018

Graduation at Beatty High School was held Monday, May 21, in the school’s gymnasium.
Daniel Castillo, senior class treasurer and student council representative, was valedictorian of the Class of 2018.
The salutatorian was Aysleen Guerra, who is also class president.
As their motto, the Beatty High School Class of 2018 chose a quote from Harvey Mackay: “A great accomplishment shouldn’t be the end of the road, just the starting point for the next leap forward.”
At a glance
Graduation for Pahrump Valley High School is set for today. The graduation ceremony, set to start at 8 p.m., could attract hundreds of spectators to fill the bleachers at the high school football field, according to the school’s administration. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the football field on the high school’s campus at 501 E. Calvada Blvd. Eventgoers are asked to take their seats by 7:45 p.m. Go to pvtimes.com for preview story
Tonopah High School’s graduation was Thursday.