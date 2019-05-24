Beatty High School graduates 24

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Beatty High School’s graduation ceremony is at 6 p.m. today, May 24 in the school gymnasium.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Valedictorian Angelina Altman

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Salutatorian Courtney Willis

Former teacher Bruce Moen will be the featured speaker for Beatty High School’s graduation ceremony set for 6 p.m. today, May 24 in the school gymnasium.

The graduating class of 2019 will consist of 24 students, two-thirds of whom are from Amargosa Valley.

The class valedictorian is Angelina Altman, with a GPA of 3.89 (3.96 weighted), and the Salutatorian is Courtney Willis, with a 3.81 GPA (3.91 weighted).

Altman was adopted at age 7 from an orphanage in Khazakstan by her mother, Nicole Altman. She says the only thing she remembers from Khazakstan is that “it was cold.”

Altman will be going into the Army this summer, where she will become a military policeman.

“I like the style of life the military has,” Altman said. “Everything has order. I’m very good at schedules.”

She has many interests but emphasized physical activities, including hiking, swimming, and bowling.

The salutatorian is the daughter of Fred and Sarah Willis. She also has many interests, such as reading, drawing, crocheting, and gardening.

Willis will be attending Great Basin College in Elko. She plans to study graphic design communications but is also considering horticulture. Whatever major she pursues, she also wants to take courses in business and accounting.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.