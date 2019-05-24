Beatty High School graduates 24

Former teacher Bruce Moen will be the featured speaker for Beatty High School’s graduation ceremony set for 6 p.m. today, May 24 in the school gymnasium.
The graduating class of 2019 will consist of 24 students, two-thirds of whom are from Amargosa Valley.
The class valedictorian is Angelina Altman, with a GPA of 3.89 (3.96 weighted), and the Salutatorian is Courtney Willis, with a 3.81 GPA (3.91 weighted).
Altman was adopted at age 7 from an orphanage in Khazakstan by her mother, Nicole Altman. She says the only thing she remembers from Khazakstan is that “it was cold.”
Altman will be going into the Army this summer, where she will become a military policeman.
“I like the style of life the military has,” Altman said. “Everything has order. I’m very good at schedules.”
She has many interests but emphasized physical activities, including hiking, swimming, and bowling.
The salutatorian is the daughter of Fred and Sarah Willis. She also has many interests, such as reading, drawing, crocheting, and gardening.
Willis will be attending Great Basin College in Elko. She plans to study graphic design communications but is also considering horticulture. Whatever major she pursues, she also wants to take courses in business and accounting.
Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.
Pahrump graduation
Students, parents, guardians and others are just one week away from watching the Class of 2019 at Pahrump Valley High School walk across the stage. The ceremony is planned to begin at 8 p.m. on May 31 at Pahrump Valley High School’s football field at 501 E. Calvada Blvd. The graduating Class of 2019 will have approximately 265 students, according to information from the Nye County School District.
Tonopah graduation
The graduating Class of 2019 for Tonopah High School was readying to walk across the stage on Thursday, evening May 23. More than three dozen students were graduating.