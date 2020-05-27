101°F
Beatty High School sends off seniors drive-thru style

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
May 27, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

“Pomp and Circumstance” played, and the Beatty High School Class of 2020 gathered at the school’s football field to receive diplomas. It was a typical high school graduation ceremony. Except it wasn’t.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing was observed by this year’s graduates. There was no seating for the graduates, and, except for whatever family and friends could fit in a vehicle carrying a graduate, no people in the bleachers to cheer for them.

Instead, vehicles entered the field at the gate near the north end zone and drove slowly around the track. After making a full lap, they were lined up in front of the home bleachers, with senior class adviser Steve Sullivan directing traffic. Other spectators were lined up at the fence behind the end zone, with tape in place to keep them from getting too close.

When everyone was in place, diplomas were handed out to 31 young people from Amargosa Valley and Beatty.

The ceremony followed a parade through town, as each graduate rode in a vehicle that was decorated for the occasion. Some were simple, others more festive, but each one was a celebration. The parade route followed Main Street, turned left onto South 2nd Street, then made a right at Amargosa Street and proceeded to the field gate.

Emergency vehicles, an occasional siren blaring, led the way as people lined the streets to cheer and celebrate with noisemakers. Graduates sat in the beds of pickups, stood through the roofs of vans and sat on the open windows of cars to wave to the spectators.

Much like high school, it was over before you knew it. And after inching their way around the track, the members of the Class of 2020 were ready to receive their diplomas, seven more than graduated a year ago. The class valedictorian was Myah Thompson, while the salutatorian was Aniram Rodriguez.

PVHS hosting 2-day event

Pahrump Valley High School will hold a similar event for its Class of 2020, with a drive-thru graduation ceremony Wednesday, May 27 and Thursday, May 28.

Graduates may participate once on the day and time of their choosing. The event will be held 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, May 27 and 8 a.m.-noon and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 28.

Each graduate will have one vehicle holding them and their guests, not to include RVs, buses, flatbed trucks or semis, according to the Pahrump Valley Trojans Facebook page. Cars will enter at the West gate off of Calvada Boulevard, and graduates will remain in their vehicles until prompted to exit at the appropriate time and walk to the stage for recognition.

A station will be set up to pick up honors sashes, and any graduate needing to borrow a cap and gown should email jshockley@nyeschools.org.

On the same day the school announced graduation ceremony details, it announced that diploma pickups will start Wednesday, June 3. Each graduate will receive a sealed final transcript, a report card and awards they have earned, and if a transcript is needed for a school, employer or the military, a request form can be filled out at that time.

Exact details on the times and type of ceremonies have yet to be announced.

THE LATEST
Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times
Eight Republicans, six Democrats battling for Nevada’s Congressional District 4 nomination
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Editor’s Note: The Pahrump Valley Times had a misprinted page in its 2020 Special Election section on Friday, May 22. Four candidates from Nevada’s Congressional District 4 were affected by this incident (Also, see note to readers from the Times on A1 in this edition). This writing only includes the lost content and doesn’t reflect the original writing in full.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo taken Monday, May 25 shows the intersection of Le ...
Leslie Street paving to commence tomorrow in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley motorists who regularly travel along Leslie Street might want to consider another route this Thursday and Friday, May 28 and 29, as the repaving project for the stretch of Leslie Street between Basin Avenue and Irene Street is set to take place over the next two days.

Jackpots, including the Powerball jackpot, are on display at the Lotto Store at Primm just insi ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, May 23 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $9 million.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak announces Phase 2 of reopening to start Friday
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

On a day when Gov. Steve Sisolak had to cancel an in-person press conference because of possible exposure to COVID-19, he announced that the state is ready to move into Phase 2 of the “Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery” reopening plan starting Friday and reiterated that June 4 is the target date for reopening casinos.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The DMV’s reopening plan focuses on the safety of employees ...
DMV staff preparing for offices to reopen
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is preparing to reopen after shutting down March 16, but a reopening date has not been set. All full-service DMV offices remain closed.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal One volunteer swabs a patient's nose as another places i ...
HHS delivering funds to expand COVID-19 testing
Staff Report

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday it is delivering $11 billion in new funding to support testing for COVID-19.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Online bidding on more than 580 parcels will begin May 31, w ...
Nye County tax sale goes to online format
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County treasurer’s office will hold its first online tax-defaulted property sale on auction website Bid4Assets.com beginning May 31.

Screenshot of the Nevada Health Link website In response to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s March 12 Em ...
Nevada Health Link enrolls 6,000 during special period
Staff Report

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange announced Tuesday that Nevada Health Link enrolled 6,017 Nevadans during its limited-time Exceptional Circumstance Special Enrollment Period that ended May 15.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
April report shows Nevada’s unemployment rate near 30%
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced Friday that its April 2020 economic report showed employment in Nevada is down 244,800 jobs over the month with unemployment up to 28.2 percent.