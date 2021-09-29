60°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Beatty Rocks group etches work in stone

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
September 29, 2021 - 2:44 am
 
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Beatty Rocks group paintin ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Beatty Rocks group painting in the Beatty Senior Center.

They catch your eye in unexpected places — by the trunk of a tree, beside a pathway, beside some landmark—bright bits of whimsy hidden in plain sight like leftovers from some gigantic Easter egg hunt.

You pick one up and realize it is actually a painted rock. It may just have a colorful design, may be painted to look like anything from a ladybug to an automobile, or may bear a happy, uplifting message. On the back of the rock you may find the words “Pahrump Rocks,” “Beatty Rocks,” “Amargosa Valley Rocks,” or “Tonopah Rocks.”

These are the work of locals involved in a hobby and movement that has swept the globe in recent years.

Although people have been painting rocks for fun and as a folk art form for many years, the current version is believed to have been begun when Cape Cod resident Megan Murphy started her “Kindness Rocks Project” in 2015. In fact, the rock painting instructions on the Pahrump Rocks Facebook page come straight from Murphy.

Each of the local rock painting groups mentioned has its own Facebook page, with some showing more activity than others.

Sites like Facebook play a significant role in the modern rock painting movement. They allow rock painters to share photos of their rocks, and to see messages and photos from people who have found their rocks and taken them elsewhere in the world. Some painters even post clues online for those who enjoy hunting for the rocks, much like the hobby of geocaching.

For many rock painters a good part of the fun is getting outdoors and finding rocks to paint. Often they find rocks with shapes that suggest the things they might be painted to look like.

For the Beatty Rocks group, socialization is another important part of the hobby. They get together to paint at 10 a.m. every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Beatty Senior Center. Though most of the painters are seniors, anyone is welcome to participate, and they frequently have youth involved.

In general, the painted rocks are free for the taking by those who find them, but it is also appreciated when rocks are traded. Locations called “fairy doors” are set up specifically for trading rocks.

Rock painters have to be respectful and get permission to “hide” rocks on private property, and some parks, particularly state and national parks, are off limits.

Sandy Rowe, leader of the Beatty group, says their purpose is “mainly to spread kindness,” and the Pahrump Rocks Facebook page states, “Our goal is simple … to promote random acts of kindness to unsuspecting recipients … whether by painting and dropping off inspirational rocks or some other cool creative way to bring kindness to the world.”

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images Over the past two years, ABTC has been designing and optimizing its internally-de ...
Company secures lithium resource claims near Tonopah
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

American Battery Metals Corporation, a lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced battery metal extraction company, entered into an agreement to secure 305 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6,100 acres of BLM land near Tonopah.

The sun shines through smoke and haze over the north end of the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on ...
Wildfire haze, smoke to stretch across Pahrump, Las Vegas
By Marvin Clemons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Smoke and haze from California wildfires will be in the Las Vegas sky through at least Tuesday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

 
Birth and death: Unvaccinated mom dies after child is born
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

“She tried so hard to have that baby, and she never even knew it was born. Never got to hold her,” Vena Foster said about her sister, Kimmie Pavone, who was 35.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This map shows the current district boundaries for each of ...
Nye County redistricting committee members sought
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping across America early last year and in its wake came a host of changes but what was then termed “the novel coronavirus” was not the only major event in 2020 that presaged a bevy of change for the country.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Remote Area Medical Clinic will take place Satur ...
Remote Area Medical set for next weekend in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Remote Area Medical will make its sixth return trip to the Pahrump Valley next weekend and all those in the local community and surrounding areas who may be in need of medical services they cannot afford, whether they have insurance or not, are encouraged to mark their calendars and head out for the free medical clinic event.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Electrified with excitement, local resident Sherry Sta ...
Pahrump Rotary Club’s Cash Extravaganza rakes in over $19K
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

One very lucky Pahrump resident is several thousand dollars richer following the Rotary Club of Pahrump Valley’s Annual Cash Extravaganza, with well-known local Sherry Starbuck taking home the incredible grand prize of $10,000.

Andriy Petrushka
Two are arrested at Desert View Hospital on the same day
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to two separate incidents at Desert View Hospital on the same day that resulted in the arrests of two men.