Beatty runs out of diesel fuel announcement canceled

UPDATE: Nye County’s announcement of Beatty being out of diesel fuel was canceled on Wednesday.

Nye County states, “The ARCO Rebel is currently out but expecting a shipment within the next two hours. Eddie World currently has supply.”

The fueling stations in Beatty are out of diesel fuel, according to Nye County.

According to a release from Nye County, the county was informed that there is on diesel fuel available in Beatty, along U.S. Highway 95.

Nye County states, “The earliest shipment is anticipated for tomorrow, Thursday, July 15th. The nearest fueling stations are Amargosa Valley (30 miles south), Pahrump (76 miles south) or Tonopah (95 miles north).”

