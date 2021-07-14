104°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Beatty runs out of diesel fuel announcement canceled

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
July 14, 2021 - 1:45 pm
 
Updated July 14, 2021 - 2:23 pm
Powerful long haul big rig industrial grade diesel semi truck transporting commercial food carg ...
Powerful long haul big rig industrial grade diesel semi truck transporting commercial food cargo in refrigerated semi trailer running on the flat road with sky and hills view in Columbia Gorge"n

UPDATE: Nye County’s announcement of Beatty being out of diesel fuel was canceled on Wednesday.

Nye County states, “The ARCO Rebel is currently out but expecting a shipment within the next two hours. Eddie World currently has supply.”

***

The fueling stations in Beatty are out of diesel fuel, according to Nye County.

According to a release from Nye County, the county was informed that there is on diesel fuel available in Beatty, along U.S. Highway 95.

Nye County states, “The earliest shipment is anticipated for tomorrow, Thursday, July 15th. The nearest fueling stations are Amargosa Valley (30 miles south), Pahrump (76 miles south) or Tonopah (95 miles north).”

No other information was given.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This graph provided by the Nye County Finance Department sh ...
Nye County COVID grant program gone awry, many businesses in noncompliance
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

During the Nye County Commission’s Wednesday, July 7 meeting, commissioners were informed that the county is facing a serious problem: dozens of Nye County businesses have failed to adhere to the requirements attached to receiving financial assistance through the Nye County CARES Act Program and the Nye County COVID Relief Program.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This before photo, taken in mid-2020, shows a section of Fox ...
Nye County Chip Seal Program petition deadline nearing
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s no secret that Pahrump’s roads are in constant need of repair and improvement and with this ever-present situation in mind, Nye County reinstituted its Chip Seal Program in 2020.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump chapter of GriefShare will hold a "Loss of a Spo ...
Seven years strong, GriefShare continues in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Grief: it is something that is unique to each individual who experiences it and yet there are underlying similarities of emotion for all who have been touched by what is perhaps life’s greatest source of grief, the loss of a loved one. This makes it easier for those who have gone through grief themselves to offer solace and understanding to others enmeshed in mourning.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Over the summer of 2020, numerous heat records were broken ...
Pahrump sets new daily high temperature records
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Excessive heat warnings were in effect again through Tuesday for Nye and Esmeralda counties, along with much of the Southwest.

Courtesy of Wells Fargo Joe Trimble
JOE TRIMBLE: Different phases in your operating cycle call for different financial solutions
By Joe Trimble Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Your business is unlike any other. Yet many Pahrump companies, including manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and professional services firms, go through several phases in their operating cycles that are broadly similar. The details and timing of these steps may vary greatly, and some or all of them may overlap. However, it’s likely that your operations can be grouped into four fundamentally distinct steps – and each one calls for different types of financial solutions.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Linda Gullen, legal counsel for solar proj ...
Beatty reacts to solar proposals
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A special subcommittee is being formed by the Beatty Town Advisory Board to deal with the issue of proposed solar energy projects in the area.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Salvation Army Family Thrift Store in Pahrump at 240 Da ...
Pahrump’s Salvation Army to change location
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

For those who rely on services from Pahrump’s Salvation Army, take note, as there are upcoming changes facing the agency.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times One person was transported by Mercy Air to UMC Trauma follo ...
Bicyclist transported after collision with SUV
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A bicyclist was transported to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle just before 9 p.m. on Monday, July 12.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The track is hiring for several positions, from entry-level ...
Spring Mountain racetrack to hold job fair
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Spring Mountain Motor Resort & Country Club is readying for a job fair on Thursday, as the track revs up for the summer.