65°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Beatty Senior Center receives $2,000 grant

From left: Susie Jackson, volunteer; Rosalee Clasen, vice president of American First National ...
From left: Susie Jackson, volunteer; Rosalee Clasen, vice president of American First National Bank; Marty Campbell and Patti Butler, Beatty Senior Center board members; and Diana Sandoval of the bank’s Amargosa Valley branch during presentation of a $2,000 grant to the Beatty Senior Center. (Thomas Hite/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
Pahrump Vacant Land Owners lead advocate Patricia Robb, right, is on a mission to solve the pro ...
Zombie Lot Protest slated for next Saturday
The Nye County Democratic Central Committee will be hosting a Teddy Bear Tea on March 22. Stuff ...
Teddy Bear Tea: Supporting community and local politics
The Pahrump Chili Cook-Off will include two days of International Chili Society-sanctioned comp ...
Tantalize your taste buds and enjoy some family fun
pvt default image
Pahrump woman victim of fatal crash
By Thomas Hite Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
March 13, 2026 - 4:22 am
 

BEATTY — Representatives from American First National Bank traveled from Amargosa Valley to Beatty to present a $2,000 grant check to the Beatty Senior Center, continuing the bank’s ongoing support of the local senior community for 2026.

The grant was previously applied for by Beatty Seniors Inc., the nonprofit organization that manages the Senior Center, and was approved by the bank’s board of directors.

Rosalee Clasen, branch manager and vice president overseeing the bank’s Pahrump and Amargosa Valley branches, attended the presentation along with Diana Sandoval, a teller at the Amargosa Valley branch located at 1600 S. Highway 373 in Amargosa Valley.

Clasen said the bank has supported the Senior Center through its grant program for approximately five or six years.

“Our company is very generous and likes to invest in the communities we serve,” Clasen said. “The board approved the grant, and we’ve been giving ever since.”

The Beatty Senior Center serves residents age 50 and up, providing nutritious meals, social activities and access to community resources. Meals are offered Monday through Friday, with options for dine-in, carry-out and home delivery.

Officials said community partnerships such as the bank’s annual grant help sustain meal programs and activities that keep seniors connected and supported throughout the year.

Thomas Hite is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
pvt default image
Pahrump woman victim of fatal crash
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Rhiannon Folsom had recently turned 21 and was headed to visit friends.

Getty Images
Letters to the Editor

Today’s Democrats are more interested in bashing America than loving it.