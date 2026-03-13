Beatty Senior Center receives $2,000 grant

From left: Susie Jackson, volunteer; Rosalee Clasen, vice president of American First National Bank; Marty Campbell and Patti Butler, Beatty Senior Center board members; and Diana Sandoval of the bank’s Amargosa Valley branch during presentation of a $2,000 grant to the Beatty Senior Center. (Thomas Hite/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

BEATTY — Representatives from American First National Bank traveled from Amargosa Valley to Beatty to present a $2,000 grant check to the Beatty Senior Center, continuing the bank’s ongoing support of the local senior community for 2026.

The grant was previously applied for by Beatty Seniors Inc., the nonprofit organization that manages the Senior Center, and was approved by the bank’s board of directors.

Rosalee Clasen, branch manager and vice president overseeing the bank’s Pahrump and Amargosa Valley branches, attended the presentation along with Diana Sandoval, a teller at the Amargosa Valley branch located at 1600 S. Highway 373 in Amargosa Valley.

Clasen said the bank has supported the Senior Center through its grant program for approximately five or six years.

“Our company is very generous and likes to invest in the communities we serve,” Clasen said. “The board approved the grant, and we’ve been giving ever since.”

The Beatty Senior Center serves residents age 50 and up, providing nutritious meals, social activities and access to community resources. Meals are offered Monday through Friday, with options for dine-in, carry-out and home delivery.

Officials said community partnerships such as the bank’s annual grant help sustain meal programs and activities that keep seniors connected and supported throughout the year.

Thomas Hite is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.