Beatty spaghetti sauce contest helps out Santa

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 13, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Fourteen entrants showed up with their crockpots for the Happy Burro Chili and Beer Spaghetti Sauce Contest in Beatty Nov. 9.

Most of the entrants were local, but Pahrump was represented by Mark Haught, who was the Beatty Days Chili Cook-Off red chili winner this year, and a motor home snowbird couple from Idaho also tossed their ladle in the ring.

Prospective entrants were told that their sauce entries could be store-bought, homemade, or any combination of the two. There was an $8 entry fee, which also entitled entrants to a spaghetti dinner, and non-entrants could purchase dinner for $10.

The winning sauce came from Stagecoach comptroller Dave Jackson, and second place went to Heidi Riggins, also a Stagecoach employee. Haught came away with third place. Rhyolite Mayor Karl Olson acted as chief judge.

Crystal Taylor said that the contest and accompanying spaghetti feed raised approximately $600 for the Happy Burro’s Santa Claus program.

Every year the Happy Burro holds an event in front of the Happy Burro Hostel in which Santa and Mrs. Claus, assisted by a group of helpful elves, hand out toys to all the children who stop by to see them.

Any toys left over from that event are passed on to the Beatty Volunteer Fire Department to be handed out at their Santa Night, and others go to the Angel Tree project.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

THE LATEST
Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Valley Electric Inc. Interim Chief Executive Dick Peck spe ...
Interim leader Peck departs from Valley
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Dick Peck, the interim leader of Valley Electric Association Inc., forecast a bright future for the rural electric co-op on his departure.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Nov. 9 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $10 million.

 
Ex-Nevada Test Site workers honored on Cold War Patriots Day
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Former Nevada Test Site workers who died in 2019 year were honored Monday at the 11th Annual Cold War Patriots National Day of Remembrance at the National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Dr. Joseph Bradley is seeking the Republican nomination for ...
Bradley holds second campaign event in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The calendars have yet to even turn to the new year and already the 2020 election season is well underway, with candidates for many of the offices that will be up for election jumping right into engaging with the communities they wish to represent.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II is shown addressing a crowd ...
Hafen II hosts Campaign Kickoff Fundraiser in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 election may still be many months away but many candidates across the Silver State are wasting no time in launching their campaigns and connecting with the voters who will ultimately decide their fate next year.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley High School JROTC posts the colors ...
Veterans Day celebrated throughout Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Veterans Day is always quite a special occasion in the Pahrump Valley, where the population is well known for supporting its troops and former service members.

Dr. Tony Alamo, left, chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission, speaks during a meeting of the ...
Regulators let youths under 18 take part in charitable lotteries
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The decision to allow youths under 18 to participate in charitable lotteries was more controversial than expected, but the Nevada Gaming Commission agreed to allow it.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Four dogs perished in a structure fire along the 1400 block ...
Floor collapses as Pahrump fire chief battles blaze
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump’s fire chief sustained injuries while battling a house fire late last month, a blaze that killed four dogs.

Thinkstock For the third consecutive quarter, business owners highlighted attracting customers ...
Business owners highlight priority issues
Staff Report

Small business owners showed continued optimism for their businesses and the U.S. economy in the latest Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index. Respondents also signaled which issues are most important to them in next year’s elections.