News

Beatty swimming pool opens for the summer

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 28, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Rumors that the Beatty municipal swimming pool could not open because of black mold proved false as the pool opened Monday, June 24, with a free swim day.

Pool manager Lorraine Gjefle said that the supposed mold was actually algae that is a common problem with pools that are left closed for part of the year. They were able to clean the pool and treat it for the algae.

Gjefle also said that the water temperature was quite pleasant, and that the chemical balance in the pool was good.

This summer, the pool will be open Sunday through Thursday each week, being closed Friday and Saturday. Hours are noon until 5 p.m. The pool will close between 5-5:30, and will then be open for one hour for an adults-only fitness swim.

Admission to the pool is free for children ages 0-5. For those ages 6-18, admission is $1, and it is $2 for those over 18. Adults who pay for admission during the day can return for the fitness swim without paying again.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

