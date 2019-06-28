Beatty Town Board now at full strength with 5 members

For the first time since the resignation of two of its members, all five members of the Beatty Town Advisory Board were present at their June 24 meeting. Long-time resident Perry Forsyth, whose father also once served on the board, and Rob Shirley, manager of the Beatty Water and Sanitation District, are the newest members.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times All five members of the Beatty Town Advisory Board were present at their June 24 meeting, for the first time since two board members resigned.

For the first time since the resignation of two of its members, all five members of the Beatty Town Advisory Board were present at their June 24 meeting. Long-time resident Perry Forsyth, whose father also once served on the board, and Rob Shirley, manager of the Beatty Water and Sanitation District, are the newest members.

After dealing with routine matters, the board heard first from Donald Jackson, representing Best in the Desert, regarding its Vegas to Reno off-road race scheduled for August 16.

As usual, the race is planned to start in Beatty, and Jackson said it would follow the same route it has used in recent years, pending approval from the Nature Conservancy, which has purchased a ranch north of Beatty.

Should they not gain permission from the Nature Conservancy for the portion of the route that crosses part of that ranch, they have a couple of alternatives planned, which would divert the start of the race west of Beatty.

Members of the board expressed gratitude that Best of the West has been doing a good job of rehabilitating the race course after recent races, and the board voted to send the Board of County Commissioners a letter showing their support for the use of county roads.

Erika Gerling got the board’s approval to put an agenda on the next Water and Sanitation District Board meeting seeking cooperation between the two boards in the other board’s master plan project.

Gerling also sponsored a motion, which was passed unanimously, to spend up to $2,000 for T-shirts for Beatty Volunteer Fire Department volunteers and polo shirts for Beatty Ambulance Service volunteers.

“We’re always looking for something to do for our volunteers,” said Gerling. “It’s a little way to say thank you.”

The board also approved spending up to $3,000 for ten grave liners for the town cemetery. Town Secretary Carrie Radomski said that the town only had two left, and that the vendor they had got them from in the past would be passing through Beatty in August. This is the probable seller, but she said she was working with the county to see anyone else wanted to submit a bid.

As they have every year, the board waived fees for use of the community center rooms, outside tables and chairs and public address system by the Beatty Chamber of Commerce for Beatty Days.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.