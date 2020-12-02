Beatty Town Board Remembers Gardner

The Nov. 23 Beatty Town Advisory Board meeting ended with a digital slide presentation on the life of Dick Gardner, the board’s former chairman who passed away suddenly Oct. 26.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty Town Board Chairman Dick Gardner is shown during a 2018 meeting. Gardner died earlier this year.

In the same meeting, board members voted unanimously to forward a letter of interest from Melody Koivu, who is active in the community, seeking her appointment to the board. If appointed, Koivu would begin serving on the board Jan. 1.

Board treasurer Erika Gerling and vice-chair Randy Reed attended the meeting in person, with Kelly Carroll and Perry Forsyth joining in via Internet connection. It was Gerling’s first in-person attendance in some time. Referring to Carroll’s empty chair, she joked that she appreciated the extra room.

The meeting had a very short agenda to deal with, but they did agree to send a letter as a public comment on the latest draft of the Nellis Complex Compatible Use Plan.

“We need to keep our voice being heard,” said Gerling. “Even if we resubmit the same comments.” The other members voiced their agreement.

Town Secretary Carrie Radomski reminded the board and sparse audience of various upcoming events, and asked that anyone interested in taking part in the Nov. 3 blood drive in Beatty contact her office to arrange for an appointment. Prospective donors will receive a COVID-19 test as part of the process.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.