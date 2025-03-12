Benefit filing seminar scheduled for former atomic workers in Nevada

Benefit information available for former atomic workers and contractors in Pahrump and Las Vegas

There’s a free event this week providing important information on the thousands of former Nevada Test Site, DOE workers and contractors throughout the Pahrump and Las Vegas area who have developed chronic illnesses due to workplace exposure to radioactive and toxic substances during their time working at the site.

Nuclear Care Partners, a leading provider of in-home care and benefits guidance for former atomic workers, is hosting the complimentary benefit filing seminar in an effort to connect individuals and their families with the medical benefits under the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act (EEOICPA).

As stated in a news release, the upcoming event seeks to empower Nevada Test Site and Dept. of Energy (DOE), workers in order to maximize the EEOICPA benefits.

The event is designed to offer expert guidance and education to former atomic workers and their families, according to Nuclear Care Partners benefits specialist Maritza Ridgle.

“Connecting former Nevada Test Site workers to the vital services provided by Nuclear Care Partners is not just about health care, it’s about honoring their service and ensuring they receive the support they deserve for the sacrifices they’ve made,” Ridgle said. “Nuclear Care Partners provides compassionate care and specialized services that empower former workers to live independently, with dignity, and enjoy longer, healthier lives,” Ridgle added.

Officials also noted that attendees should be prepared by bringing any medical records related to an illness caused by workplace exposure, while those who are interested in having previously denied claims reviewed, to bring the denial paperwork.

Founded in 2011, Nuclear Care Partners provides EEOICPA benefits, guidance, advocacy, and in-home care to hundreds of former atomic workers who have developed chronic illnesses from workplace exposure to radiation and toxic chemicals.

As the first licensed medical provider in the Department of Labor program to receive accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), the organization’s core belief is that brave individuals, who quietly strengthened the nation’s security behind the scenes, deserve compassionate care.

Those who plan to attend the event, are advised to RSVP online at www.NuclearCarePartners.com/events/nv or call 702-605-0198.

Walk-ins are also welcome.

The free event will take place Friday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Our Place, located at 1401 S. Highway 160 in Pahrump.

For more information, call 888-525-5111 or visit www.NuclearCarePartners.com.

