Best in the Desert World Hare and Hound Championship set

Best in the Desert Racing Association is gearing up for the group’s Rocky Mountain World Hare and Hound Championship, set for May 21 through May 23.

At the most recent Nye County Commission meeting, officials with Best in the Desert provided a presentation giving an overview of the upcoming event.

The World Hare and Hound Championship will take place primarily in Esmeralda County but the registration process and technical inspections will all take place in Tonopah. The event will feature motorcycles and mini bikes, with registration and a riders meeting set for May 21, the race set for May 22 and the awards ceremony set for May 23. The motorcycle race will be a 110-mile straight run from point to point while the mini bike race has yet to be determined.

Nye County officials were pleased with the presentation and excited to see the potential for recreational tourism as a result of the event.

Readers can look for additional coverage of the Best in the Desert World Hare and Hound Championship in an upcoming edition of the Pahrump Valley Times.