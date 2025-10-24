Bicyclist arrested after discarding drug paraphernalia

On Thursday, Oct. 16, a Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy was performing a routine patrol on East Wilson Road. At approximately 9:26 p.m., he observed a male riding a bike heading north on Highway 160.

The deputy noted in an arrest report that the bicycle did not have any functioning rear or front lights. He further noted that the bicyclist was almost hit by two passing vehicles because of the suspect’s unsafe visibility. The man then turned west onto Wilson Road without using a proper hand signal.

The deputy activated his lights and siren, but instead of stopping, the man continued to ride away at a faster speed. While the suspect was taking off, he reached into his pocket and threw an unknown black object into a bush. The bicyclist eventually stopped at the intersection of Wilson Road and East Street and complied with the deputy.

The suspect’s discarded item was recovered by authorities as a black sock. A bulbous glass pipe with burnt residue was found inside the small piece of clothing. A test was conducted on the pipe’s burnt substance, with it returning as presumptively positive for methamphetamine.

The man was arrested and booked into the Nye County Detention Center. According to a Declaration of Probable Cause, the man was charged with one count of destroying or concealing evidence, one count of drug paraphernalia possession and one count of obstructing a public officer.

He was also charged with traffic-related charges including one count of having improper bicycle lights, one count of failing to ride on the right side of the road and one count of failing to properly signal when turning.

