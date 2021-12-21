42°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle in Pahrump

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 21, 2021 - 3:35 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle alon ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle along North Leslie Street on Wednesday evening on Dec. 15. Though Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services medics performed CPR at the scene of the collision, the victim was eventually pronounced deceased.

Law enforcement is investigating after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle along North Leslie Street in Pahrump early Wednesday evening on Dec. 15.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has not released the identity of the victim, but Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said the rider died at the scene.

“There was a significant impact between a bicyclist and a passenger vehicle,” he said. “As we arrived at a location within five minutes, it was confirmed that there was a bicyclist on the roadway, as well as a car that traveled further north on Leslie. The scene size-up and risk assessment also revealed that there was significant damage to the bicycle, which was on the shoulder of the road.”

Medics performed CPR on the bicyclist, Lewis said, but weren’t able to revive them.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office did not respond to a request for the victim’s identity.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Ian Deutch Government Complex is located at 1520 E. Basi ...
District court “no weapons” order restricted to court spaces only, potential move tabled for future discussion
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Commission addressed two controversial items regarding the Fifth Judicial District Court this month — an order issued by the court that restricts weapons in any courthouse facility and another pertaining to a proposal to move the district court from its current locations in Pahrump and Tonopah.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A local family is seen posing inside a sleigh with Santa, Mr ...
Christmas Land entertains families in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Christmas Eve will be the last chance for local families to revel in the Christmas festivities at the Ferris Family Christmas Land.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times 2021 Ms. Senior Golden Years Marla Querica is pictured placi ...
Silver Tappers adorn veterans’ graves with Christmas wreaths
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Ladies with the Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years, along with area veterans, spent Saturday morning at the Chief Tecopa Cemetery on East Street in Pahrump, wandering through the sprawling graveyard picking out the stones of former military members who were buried at the site. They adorned their final resting places with Christmas wreaths.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 and its VFW Riders ...
VFW efforts brings in $8.5k worth of gifts for Pahrump Toys for Tots
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 and its VFW Riders have helped make Christmas a whole lot brighter for area families this year by providing a huge donation of gifts to support the local Toys for Tots program.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Auctioneers Ski Censke and Ron Gipson display an auct ...
Animal shelter fundraiser deemed success
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

More than 700 animals have been adopted from Pahrump’s Never Forgotten Animal Society this year. But Executive Director Pat Leming said the agency aims to find homes for additional pets by year’s end.

Screenshot This screenshot from the Nye County website shows the advertisement for the Nye Coun ...
Nye County seeking new health officer
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is searching for a new county health office to ensure the communities its serves receive adequate public health care.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Signs advertising the Community Christmas Eve Dinner are set ...
Pahrump community coming together for Christmas Dinner
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Community Christmas Eve Dinner hosted by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force is expected to welcome hundreds of hungry attendees Friday throughout the three-hour event. There will be plenty on the buffet line to tempt the appetite.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies and volunteers prepare ...
Local children to receive $4k in gifts from toy drive
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and volunteers delivered Christmas gifts to area families as part of the agency’s 11th annual toy drive.