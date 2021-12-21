Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle in Pahrump

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle along North Leslie Street on Wednesday evening on Dec. 15. Though Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services medics performed CPR at the scene of the collision, the victim was eventually pronounced deceased.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has not released the identity of the victim, but Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said the rider died at the scene.

“There was a significant impact between a bicyclist and a passenger vehicle,” he said. “As we arrived at a location within five minutes, it was confirmed that there was a bicyclist on the roadway, as well as a car that traveled further north on Leslie. The scene size-up and risk assessment also revealed that there was significant damage to the bicycle, which was on the shoulder of the road.”

Medics performed CPR on the bicyclist, Lewis said, but weren’t able to revive them.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office did not respond to a request for the victim’s identity.

