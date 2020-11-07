53°F
News

Biden declared winner of 2020 presidential race

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
November 7, 2020 - 9:19 am
 
Updated November 7, 2020 - 9:53 am

Multiple news agencies have called the 2020 presidential race for Joe Biden to become the 46th president of the United States.

President-elect Biden said in a statement, “I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal.”

President Donald Trump has issued a statement that he will not concede the race.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statement following the announcement.

“First and foremost, I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their historic win in this election. As Governor, I look forward to working closely with their administration to help Nevada – the State hit hardest by both COVID-19 and climate change.

I also want to thank our hardworking poll workers and elections officials who are making sure that every vote is counted. Nevada has some of the top election officials in the country and I trust their ability to count every ballot.”

Trump’s full statement

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access.

“So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.”

THE LATEST
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office)
Ford responds to suit against Nevada voting
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada attorney general’s office on Friday filed a response to a motion for preliminary injunction in a new lawsuit regarding Nevada’s election.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, this photo shows doc ...
Single-day high for COVID-19 cases in Nye
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A single-day high for the number of new COVID-19 cases was reported for Nye County.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Nov. 4 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $24 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pioneer Territory CASA Advocate, peer coordinator and advoc ...
Pahrump CASA honored with Points of Light Award
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For abused and neglected children who have been removed from their homes and had their entire lives turned upside down, the world can seem a frightening, unstable place without someone at their side, dedicated to representing what is best for them. That is why Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASAs, are such a crucial part of the foster care system.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times New Hampshire resident Betty Ebert displays two of her 'Trum ...
Love for President Trump set in stone
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though it was more than a 4,700 mile journey, New Hampshire resident Betty Ebert and her husband arrived in Pahrump just in time for Election Day 2020.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump area residents are shown lined up at the Bob Ruud Co ...
2020 Election results update
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Voting in the 2020 general election came to an official close on Tuesday, Nov. 3 but ballots are still in the process of being counted and the outcomes for several races were still considered too close to call as of the morning of Thursday, Nov. 5.

Peter Helfrich
Suspect arrested after evasion attempt from deputy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A driver who allegedly attempted to evade a Nye County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested after the deputy was forced to hold him at gunpoint.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times GriefShare's normal support group consists of a regular cycl ...
Pahrump GriefShare heading into next 13-week cycle
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump chapter of the non-denominational, international organization GriefShare is coming up on the conclusion of its current 13-week cycle and is setting its sights on its next round of sessions, as well as three very special seminars, all geared toward helping those who are grieving over the loss of a loved one through their journey from mourning to joy.

Getty Images Providers have until Nov. 6 to apply for federal Provider Relief Funds through th ...
Federal aid to Nevada’s health providers has exceeded $800M
Staff Report

Pahrump medical providers have received $8.5 million in federal relief funds to cope with the challenges of the pandemic, according to the state Division of Health Care Financing and Policy.