Bikers Against Bullying revving up for homeless students fundraiser

There are more than 300 students throughout Nye County who are classified as homeless, a fact that the members of Bikers Against Bullying find both startling and disheartening.

As a club dedicated to supporting children in whatever way they can, this knowledge has now inspired a brand-new partnership with the Nye County School District and its Students in Transition Program, with a first-time community event slated for this coming weekend.

Titled the Turkey Trot, this Bikers Against Bullying fundraiser is a poker run that is calling on all area motorists - whether they drive a motorcycle, car, truck or anything else – to help boost the Students in Transition Program.

“The Nye County School District Students in Transition Program was established in compliance with the McKinney-Vento Act, a federal law that protects the rights of students who are homeless to enroll in, attend and succeed in school. The primary goal of the law is to provide stability and remove barriers so that children and youth without a ‘fixed, regular and adequate’ home don’t have their education disrupted,” Karen Suriano-Mertz, who heads up the local Students in Transition Program, explained.

Having witnessed Bikers Against Bullying’s success in hosting this year’s Diaper Run, Suriano-Mertz decided to reach out to the club and see if they would be interested in helping the Students in Transition Program, too.

“I had never heard about this program before so I brought it up to our board and of course, they were absolutely on board with it,” Cookie, vice president and co-founder of the Nye County chapter of Bikers Against Bullying, explained for the Pahrump Valley Times, while Suriano-Mertz enthused, “We are very grateful to Bikers Against Bullying, who have so graciously offered to host this fundraiser for our students who are experiencing homelessness.”

Noting that all Bikers Against Bullying members go strictly by their road names, Cookie said the main mission of the Turkey Trot will be raising funds for one specific aspect of the Students in Transition Program, its scholarship.

“The money that we’re going to raise on Saturday we’re going to put toward the scholarship for a homeless high school senior,” Cookie explained. “And along with that, we’re asking the riders and participants to bring in a backpack or bag of toiletries, because of course, a lot of times these kids don’t have their own stuff.”

Cookie and her husband Drifter started Bikers Against Bullying’s Nye County Chapter in 2021 and since its inception, the club has grown to become a regular part of many local community activities. The club did experience a setback last year when Drifter unexpectedly passed away, leaving Cookie in a state of deep mourning. But she ultimately found solace in continuing what the two had started together.

“I contemplated it a long time and I said, the only way to keep his memory alive is to keep Bikers Against Bullying alive. And I’m going to keep doing it as long as I can,” she remarked. “Is it a lot of work? Absolutely. But I wouldn’t have it any other way, just to see these kids smile. We’re all about family and connection with these kids. Whether they need someone to talk to or help with homework or just to go play in the park to get out some stress, no matter what it is, we’re there for them. We’ll be there, so they know they are never alone.”

The Bikers Against Bullying Turkey Trot is set for Saturday, Nov. 22 with registration from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road. Registration is $25 plus a backpack or drawstring bag per rider and $15 plus travel toiletries for passengers. Lunch is included with registration and there will be raffles, a 50/50 drawing and music.

For more information on the club or its activities contact them on Facebook or reach out to Cookie directly at 702-236-2972 or Cookie@protectors2021.org

