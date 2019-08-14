104°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

BLM approves drilling project to look for lithium in Inyo County

Staff Report
August 14, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management issued a finding of no significant impact for the Panamint Valley Lithium Exploration Project in Inyo County, north of Trona.

This authorizes Battery Minerals Resources California Inc. to drill at four exploration sites on mining claims adjacent to designated roads, the BLM said in an Aug. 9 news release.

Battery Minerals Resources California Inc. will attempt to locate lithium, which is a critical mineral on the list of 35 Minerals Deemed Critical to U.S. National Security and the Economy.

“Critical minerals” are identified as essential to the economic and national security of the United States, the supply chain of which is vulnerable to disruption, and that serves essential functions in the manufacturing of products, the BLM said.

In June, the Trump administration released, “A Federal Strategy to Ensure a Reliable Supply of Critical Minerals,” to make America’s economy and defense more secure.

The strategy directs the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) to locate domestic supplies of those minerals, ensure access to information necessary for the study and production of minerals and expedite permitting for minerals projects.

This project is consistent with the strategy and with executive and secretary’s orders for critical mineral commodities by attempting to locate lithium from federal lands, the BLM said.

Lithium has a number of uses but one of the most valuable is as a component of high energy-density rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

Lithium consumption for batteries has increased significantly in recent years because rechargeable lithium batteries are used extensively in the growing market for portable electronic devices and in electric tools, electric vehicles, and grid storage applications. Lithium supply security has become a top priority for technology companies in the United States and Asia. The United States is not a major producer at present but has significant lithium resources.

Public comments on the Environmental Assessment for the Panamint Valley Lithium Exploration Project closed April 15. The environmental assessment and the Decision Record are available through ePlanning, or by visiting the Ridgecrest Field Office, 300 S. Richmond Road, Ridgecrest, CA 93555.

A party adversely affected by this decision may request a State Director review of the decision within 30 days or directly appeal to the Office of Hearings and Appeals. The address is: Director, California State Office, 2800 Cottage Way, Suite W-1623, Sacramento, CA 95825.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Courtesy of Newmark Knight Frank The Boy Scouts of America Las Vegas Area Council could sell i ...
Boy Scouts camp at Nevada’s Potosi Mountain could end up in hands of developers
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A piece of property that stretches across some 1,150 acres in the higher elevations between Las Vegas and Pahrump has been home to the Boy Scouts of America Las Vegas Area Council’s camp and has been enjoyed by many area youths for more than six decades.

Tony Otteson (INSP)
Nevada mining family strikes turquoise on reality TV show
By Jason Bracelin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The debut episode of reality TV series “Turquoise Fever,” set in the wilds of rural Tonopah, premieres Wednesday on the INSP Network.

A sign welcomes visitors as they enter the town of Rachel,which is to be a gathering site for t ...
‘Storm Area 51’ Facebook page vanished, but it’s reappeared
By Christopher Lawrence Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The original post, “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” started as a joke and quickly went viral with more than 2 million people pledging to “see them aliens.”

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza Reno-based nonprofit health care network Renown Health opened a tele ...
Renown and Blue Cross reach agreement on new contract
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Reno-based Renown Health, one of Tonopah’s major providers of medical services, reached an agreement with one of Nevada’s major medical insurance providers.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Lorraine Gjefle is shown teaching a health ...
New Year brings changes to Beatty schools
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The first day of school in Beatty was a blur of activity as students, faculty and staff adjusted to new schedules and other changes.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, August 10 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $70 million.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Young adults getting dropped off at Pahrump Valley Hi ...
Fresh start for Pahrump students as school year begins
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Hundreds of K-12 students in the Nye County School District headed back to classes on Monday for the start of the 2019-2020 school year. The Pahrump area schools welcomed more than 4,000 students with over 300 in Beatty and Amargosa.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Valley Electric Association Inc.'s board is searching for a ...
Valley Electric searching for new CEO
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Valley Electric Association Inc.’s board of directors is searching for its next CEO.