BLM gives green light to lithium project

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. said in a press release that Schlumberger New Energy has received approval from the Bureau of Land Management for a Plan of Operations covering construction and operation of a pilot plant at Pure Energy’s lithium brine project in Clayton Valley.

Schlumberger, Pure Energy’s partner and operator of the Clayton Valley Project, has also received permit approval for the associated reclamation plan from the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, Bureau of Mining Regulation and Reclamation, the August press release said.

Construction and operation of the pilot plant are planned to occur at Pure Energy’s Clayton Valley property, located 40 miles southwest of Tonopah in Esmeralda County, as approved by the BLM and Nevada authorities, according to the documents.

In March 2021, Schlumberger New Energy announced its plans to develop a lithium extraction pilot plant at the Clayton Valley Project through its wholly-owned subsidiary, NeoLith Energy.

The BLM approved the Plan of Operations after completion of the required engineering design, environmental studies and public comment period. Additional permit applications are in process with NDEP, according to the documents.

“Pure Energy is excited that this important step toward development of the Clayton Valley Project has been achieved,” Pure Energy director Mary Little said in a press release.

“We look forward to advancing the Clayton Valley Project with Schlumberger New Energy.”

Pure Energy Minerals is a lithium resource developer that is driven to become a low-cost supplier for the growing lithium battery industry. Pure Energy has consolidated a preeminent land position at its Clayton Valley Project in the Clayton Valley in central Nevada for the exploration and development of lithium resources.

Pure Energy’s partner, Schlumberger, is the operator of the Clayton Valley Project. On May 29, 2019, Pure Energy and Schlumberger signed an Earn-In agreement over the Clayton Valley Project which requires significant investment by Schlumberger to include the design and construction of a pilot plant capable of processing lithium-bearing brines for high-quality lithium hydroxide monohydrate and/or lithium carbonate products at a specified rate.

Schlumberger plans to utilize both in-house and commercially available technology in the design of the CV pilot plant, according to the documents.