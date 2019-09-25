BLM oil and gas lease sale includes Nye County

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is holding a competitive oil and gas lease sale on Nov.12.

The agency will offer 263 parcels for lease totaling 547,969.252 acres in Nye, Lincoln and White Pine counties in Nevada, the BLM announced in a recent statement on the lease sale.

The BLM will hold the lease sale online at www.energynet.com

The open bidding period will begin at 7 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST), on Nov. 12.

Each parcel will have its own unique open bidding period, with start and stop times clearly identified on the auction website, the BLM said.

The open bidding period for each parcel will run for one hour from start to finish, and bids will only be accepted during a parcel’s open bidding period.

Parcels may be viewed online at the EnergyNet website approximately 10 business days after the posting of this sale notice on the BLM website, the BLM said.

Responsible energy development includes consideration of parcels nominated for leasing as well as potential resource impacts for each parcel, the BLM said.

The sale results will be posted on the www.energynet.com website and the BLM Nevada State Office website.

Paper copies are available for viewing or purchase at the BLM Nevada State Office Information Access Center. Another oil and gas sale is scheduled for Dec. 17.

The BLM generated a record $1.1 billion from 28 oil and gas lease sales in fiscal year 2018. The oil and gas industry on public lands in Nevada contributed $3.1 million in total economic output in fiscal year 2018, the BLM said.