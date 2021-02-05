40°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

BLM seeks comments on Goldfield Basin Project

Staff Report
February 5, 2021 - 12:35 am
 
L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal The proposed mine would consist of a sluice recovery plant ...
L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal The proposed mine would consist of a sluice recovery plant, three mucking ponds, two settling ponds and a clean water pond (to recycle the water) and a material stockpile and drying area. It would employ approximately 10 people and will use a sluice ore recovery plant to separate gold from soil.

The Bureau of Land Management Battle Mountain District, Tonopah Field Office is asking the public to review and provide comment on a draft environmental assessment for Beach Mining LLC’s proposed Goldfield Basin Project, a placer gold mine located in Lida Valley, approximately 15 miles south of Goldfield.

The 30-day comment period will end Feb. 12.

The proposed mine would consist of a sluice recovery plant, three mucking ponds, two settling ponds and a clean water pond (to recycle the water) and a material stockpile and drying area. It would employ approximately 10 people and will use a sluice ore recovery plant to separate gold from soil. After the soil is processed and cleaned, it will be returned to the area from which it was mined.

“Public comment periods like this allow us to consider all of the potential effects of approving an action and make sure we are meeting our obligations in the NEPA process,” said Perry Wickham, Tonopah Field Office manager.

Written comments can be submitted online at the NEPA Register site; mailed to the BLM Tonopah Field Office at 1553 South Main Street, P.O. Box 911, Tonopah, NV 89049; or emailed to BLM_NV_BMDO_TFO_NonRenewable@blm.gov. Please put “Goldfield Basin Mine EA” in the subject line.

The environmental documents, lists and maps of the parcels and attached stipulations are online at https://go.usa.gov/xAnXV.

Before including an address, phone number, email address or other personal identifying information in the public scoping comment, residents should be aware that the entire comment, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time. While respondents can ask to have personal identifying information withheld from public review, the office cannot guarantee that it will be able to do so.

For more information, contact BLM Battle Mountain Planning and Environmental Coordinator Cindy Sundblad at 775-482-7800.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in the 11 Western states and Alaska. In fiscal year 2018, the diverse activities authorized on BLM-managed lands generated $105 billion in economic output across the country, supporting 471,000 jobs.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Fundraiser set to help families of hospitalized children
Fundraiser set to help families of hospitalized children
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nonprofit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas and Smith’s Food &Drug Stores have teamed up to assist families with children facing an illness.

Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal Tasey Shaul, student nurse at Roseman University of He ...
State officials cite increases in vaccine doses distributed
Staff Report

After trailing most of the nation in vaccine doses administered during the first weeks since the vaccines’ approval, Nevada is now leading the region, competing against states such as California and Arizona, officials said Wednesday at the daily briefing on the state’s COVID-19 response.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is the BITD Vegas to Reno race w ...
Beatty says off-road race road reclamation lacking
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Some Beatty residents and officials are unhappy, as has often been the case in the past, with the road reclamation efforts following off-road races in August 2020 and January 2021. Now, they are pleading for something to be done about it.

Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Conine hosting virtual series to honor Black History Month
Staff Report

Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine will host a virtual event series in recognition of Black History Month featuring interviews with influential and inspiring African-American leaders from across the state.

A business at 5588 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 130, in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. A Las ...
CARES Act fraud likely spurred spike in criminal cases
By Jonathan Ng Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Small Business Administration has referred more criminal cases — including two from Nevada — to federal prosecutors in 2020 than in any year during the past two decades.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo
Case closed for Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo responded on Wednesday to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office declining to file charges over allegations of misconduct of a public officer, among other accusations.

Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal Dr. Christina Madison, associate professor of pharmacy ...
Nevada sees 5th straight day of fewer than 1K new COVID-19 cases
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada on Thursday reported 889 new coronavirus cases and 51 additional deaths over the preceding day, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Thinkstock
Rosen reintroduces bills targeting rural health care
Staff Report

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., announced the reintroduction of the Improving Access to Health Care in Rural and Underserved Areas Act and the Data Mapping to Save Moms’ Lives Act Thursday, bills aimed at supporting health care in rural and underserved areas.

Karmin Greber
Tonopah is Home: Karmin Greber
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Karmin Greber’s planned stop for the summer in Tonopah led to a stay of over three decades—one that has included countless acts of community service to the town of Tonopah.