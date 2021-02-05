BLM seeks comments on Goldfield Basin Project

The Bureau of Land Management Battle Mountain District, Tonopah Field Office is asking the public to review and provide comment on a draft environmental assessment for Beach Mining LLC’s proposed Goldfield Basin Project, a placer gold mine located in Lida Valley, approximately 15 miles south of Goldfield.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal The proposed mine would consist of a sluice recovery plant, three mucking ponds, two settling ponds and a clean water pond (to recycle the water) and a material stockpile and drying area. It would employ approximately 10 people and will use a sluice ore recovery plant to separate gold from soil.

The 30-day comment period will end Feb. 12.

After the soil is processed and cleaned, it will be returned to the area from which it was mined.

“Public comment periods like this allow us to consider all of the potential effects of approving an action and make sure we are meeting our obligations in the NEPA process,” said Perry Wickham, Tonopah Field Office manager.

Written comments can be submitted online at the NEPA Register site; mailed to the BLM Tonopah Field Office at 1553 South Main Street, P.O. Box 911, Tonopah, NV 89049; or emailed to BLM_NV_BMDO_TFO_NonRenewable@blm.gov. Please put “Goldfield Basin Mine EA” in the subject line.

The environmental documents, lists and maps of the parcels and attached stipulations are online at https://go.usa.gov/xAnXV.

Before including an address, phone number, email address or other personal identifying information in the public scoping comment, residents should be aware that the entire comment, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time. While respondents can ask to have personal identifying information withheld from public review, the office cannot guarantee that it will be able to do so.

For more information, contact BLM Battle Mountain Planning and Environmental Coordinator Cindy Sundblad at 775-482-7800.

