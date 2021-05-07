BLM seeks nominations for advisory councils

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public nominations for the Mojave Southern Great Basin and Sierra Front Northern Great Basin Resource Advisory councils. These citizen-based councils assist in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues, and the nomination period is open for 45 days.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The BLM manages public lands for many uses, including sustainable energy development.

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public nominations for the Mojave Southern Great Basin and Sierra Front Northern Great Basin Resource Advisory councils. These citizen-based councils assist in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues, and the nomination period is open for 45 days.

The BLM maintains resource advisory councils chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act and the Federal Policy and Land Management Act across the West.

The RACs consist of 15 members from interests in local communities as a means of gaining expert advice, ideas and diverse opinions on issues, including land-use planning, fire management, off-highway vehicle use, recreation, oil and gas exploration, noxious weed management, grazing issues and wild horse and burro herd management issues.

The Mojave Southern Great Basin RAC consists of 15 members, including ranchers, energy and mineral development representatives, recreationists, environmental groups, state and local government officials and the public at large.

It covers the areas managed by the Battle Mountain, Ely and Southern Nevada districts and the designated federal official is rotated among the district managers for the three districts.

For more information on the Mojave Southern Great Basin RAC, contact Kirsten Cannon at k1cannon@blm.gov or 702-515-5057.

The Sierra Front Northern Great Basin RAC covers the areas managed by the Carson City, Elko and Winnemucca districts, and the designated federal official is rotated among the district managers for the three districts. For more information about the Sierra Front Northern Great Basin RAC, contact Lisa Ross, Carson City District Office, lross@blm.gov or 775-885-6107.

“We look forward to re-engaging with the RACs and moving forward with new members and ideas,” Nevada state director Jon Raby said. “I encourage people from across the state to apply to ensure we have representation from all communities and user groups who have an interest in their public lands.”

Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on the RAC. Nominees, who must be residents of Nevada, will be reviewed based on their training, education and knowledge of the RAC’s geographic area. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making. Nominations must include a completed application, a letter(s) of reference and any other information that addresses the nominee’s qualifications. The application form can be downloaded at https://www.blm.gov/sites/blm.gov/files/1120-019_0.pdf.

Nominations are being accepted for the following categories:

Category One: representatives of organizations associated with energy/mineral development; federal grazing permit holders; the timber industry; transportation or rights of way; off-highway vehicles users; and commercial and developed outdoor recreation.

Category Two: representatives of archaeological and historic organizations; dispersed recreation users; wild horse and burro organizations; and nationally or regionally recognized environmental organizations.

Category Three: representatives of state, county or local elected office; native tribes located within or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized; academicians employed in natural resource management or natural sciences; employees of a state agency responsible for management of natural resources; and the public at large.

As published in a notice in the Federal Register, the BLM will consider nominations until June 14. For more information, please contact Rudy Evenson, BLM Nevada State Office at 775-861-6411 or revenson@blm.gov.

Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.