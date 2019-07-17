96°F
News

BLM to hold oil and gas lease sale in Nevada

Staff Report
July 17, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is holding a competitive oil and gas lease sale on Sept. 10, the federal government announced.

The agency will offer 28 parcels for lease totaling 32,342.43 acres in Elko and White Pine counties in north-central Nevada.

The BLM will hold the lease sale online at www.energynet.com

The open bidding period will begin at 7 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. Each parcel will have its own unique open bidding period, with start and stop times clearly identified on the auction website. The open bidding period for each parcel will run for one hour from start to finish, and bids will only be accepted during a parcel’s open bidding period.

Paper copies are available for viewing or purchase at the BLM Nevada State Office Information Access Center.

The next oil and gas sale is scheduled for Oct. 1, the BLM said in its recent announcement.

By statute, the BLM is required to offer quarterly oil and gas lease sales of available federal lands. BLM state offices conduct lease sales quarterly when parcels are available for lease.

Nearly half the bid and rental receipts from lease sales go to the state of Nevada to directly support public education, infrastructure improvements and other state-determined priorities.

THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The revenue from licensing establishments that cultivate ma ...
New law designates cannabis license funds go to Nevada counties, not towns
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A bill passed by the Nevada Legislature this past session will change the law regarding which entities, unincorporated towns or the counties in which they reside, are entitled to the revenue from the licensing of marijuana businesses in those towns.

Thinkstock The SBA said that it continues to collaborate with federal agencies to expand small ...
Small businesses focus of effort
Staff Report

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that the federal government exceeded its small business federal contracting goal for the sixth consecutive year, awarding 25.05 percent in federal contract dollars to small businesses, totaling $120.8 billion, an increase from the previous fiscal year of nearly $15 billion.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, July 13 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $62 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times During the recent VFW Department of Nevada annual state co ...
Nye County’s Kaminski selected for leadership post
Staff Report

Nye County resident Cindy Kaminski, of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1103 in Tonopah, was selected as elected as state auxiliary president during the annual VFW Department of Nevada state convention held recently in Mesquite.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Roughly 1.1 million people have signed up to attend a pl ...
Talk of Area 51 raid is growing
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Roughly 1.3 million people on Facebook have enlisted on a mission to uncover the mystery of Area 51: Does the complex have aliens?

Screenshot/Nye County Sheriff's Office video The Nye County Sheriff's Office is investigating t ...
Inmate’s death investigated as a homicide in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and two federal law enforcement agencies are investigating what is being described as a homicide at the CoreCivic Nevada Southern Detention Center.