BLM to hold oil and gas lease sale in Nevada

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is holding a competitive oil and gas lease sale on Sept. 10, the federal government announced.

The agency will offer 28 parcels for lease totaling 32,342.43 acres in Elko and White Pine counties in north-central Nevada.

The BLM will hold the lease sale online at www.energynet.com

The open bidding period will begin at 7 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. Each parcel will have its own unique open bidding period, with start and stop times clearly identified on the auction website. The open bidding period for each parcel will run for one hour from start to finish, and bids will only be accepted during a parcel’s open bidding period.

Paper copies are available for viewing or purchase at the BLM Nevada State Office Information Access Center.

The next oil and gas sale is scheduled for Oct. 1, the BLM said in its recent announcement.

By statute, the BLM is required to offer quarterly oil and gas lease sales of available federal lands. BLM state offices conduct lease sales quarterly when parcels are available for lease.

Nearly half the bid and rental receipts from lease sales go to the state of Nevada to directly support public education, infrastructure improvements and other state-determined priorities.