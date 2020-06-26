96°F
Board taps Shillingburg for superintendent post

Staff Report
June 26, 2020 - 4:14 pm
 

Following an extensive four-month search, the Nye County School District Board of Trustees has selected Warren Shillingburg as the superintendent of schools.

The board said it chose Shillingburg for his broad base of experiences in all levels of education along with his collaborative leadership style, which has resulted in documented achievement results throughout his career. He will assume his new appointment July 10.

Shillingburg has more than 35 years of experience in education. He holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary/special education, a master’s degree in gifted education/administration and a doctorate in educational psychology from Purdue University. Beginning his career as a high school special education teacher and working with many national experts in the field of gifted education has provided him with first-hand experience working with students from all levels of achievement.

Shillingburg is currently an associate superintendent for the Higley Unified School District in Gilbert, Arizona. He has previously worked for the Arizona Department of Education and has served in Illinois as a superintendent for six years in LaGrange, an assistant superintendent in Hinsdale and a principal in Arlington Heights.

Having grown up in a small, rural community in Ohio, and later living and working in a wealthy community in Hinsdale, Illinois provides him with a unique perspective and understanding of the needs of all students.

“I am honored to be selected by the Nye County School Board to be your next superintendent,” Shillingburg said. “I look forward to partnering with the Board, the staff and the communities to help Nye County be the top school district in the state. I know together we can do amazing things for the students in this district, and I am excited to get started on July 10.”

THE LATEST
Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times
Death Valley reopens some roads, trails, campgrounds
Staff Report

Following guidance from the White House, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities, Death Valley National Park is increasing recreational access according to the park’s phased reopening plan.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR)
Initial unemployment claims decline for 8th straight week
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 10,347 for the week ending June 20, down 273 claims, or 2.6 percent, compared to last week’s total of 10,620. This is the eighth consecutive week of declines in regular initial claims.

Ryan Muccio/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The town of Pahrump's annual Fireworks Show lit ...
Fireworks Shoot Site opens
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The town of Pahrump announced that the Fireworks Shoot Site will be open on Friday and Saturday, from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office Road separation is evident on U.S. Highway 95 near Coaldale i ...
US 95 reopens stretch damaged by earthquake
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Transportation on Wednesday reopened U.S. Highway 95 between the U.S. Route 6 and State Route 360 junctions in Esmeralda and Mineral counties, a stretch of highway that averages approximately 2,300 vehicles daily.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Nye County Sheriff's office Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Nye County Sheriff’s Office responds to face mask mandate
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mandate on face masks in public spaces on Friday, the day the order went into effect.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Shoppers wear protective masks as they leave Albertsons ...
Sisolak mandates wearing face coverings in public
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday issued a mandatory face covering policy for all Nevadans and visitors by signing Directive 024.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The use of helicopters in rounding up wild horses and burro ...
Nye County takes stance against use of helicopters for wild horse gathers
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s no secret that wild horse and burro advocates have been at loggerheads with the Bureau of Land Management for many years, protesting the methods utilized by that federal agency in its pursuit of management of these two species, but with little result.

Lexis Bray/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a valley youngster cooling off in the kid ...
Pahrump Community Pool looks to reopen mid July
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

While nothing is absolutely concrete as of yet, it appears that the Pahrump Community Pool’s 2020 season has been saved by a last-minute push to attract applicants to fill the required lifeguard and cashier positions. Training started this week and it is hoped that the pool will be able to open for the summer sometime in mid-July.