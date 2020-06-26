Board taps Shillingburg for superintendent post

Following an extensive four-month search, the Nye County School District Board of Trustees has selected Warren Shillingburg as the superintendent of schools.

The board said it chose Shillingburg for his broad base of experiences in all levels of education along with his collaborative leadership style, which has resulted in documented achievement results throughout his career. He will assume his new appointment July 10.

Shillingburg has more than 35 years of experience in education. He holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary/special education, a master’s degree in gifted education/administration and a doctorate in educational psychology from Purdue University. Beginning his career as a high school special education teacher and working with many national experts in the field of gifted education has provided him with first-hand experience working with students from all levels of achievement.

Shillingburg is currently an associate superintendent for the Higley Unified School District in Gilbert, Arizona. He has previously worked for the Arizona Department of Education and has served in Illinois as a superintendent for six years in LaGrange, an assistant superintendent in Hinsdale and a principal in Arlington Heights.

Having grown up in a small, rural community in Ohio, and later living and working in a wealthy community in Hinsdale, Illinois provides him with a unique perspective and understanding of the needs of all students.

“I am honored to be selected by the Nye County School Board to be your next superintendent,” Shillingburg said. “I look forward to partnering with the Board, the staff and the communities to help Nye County be the top school district in the state. I know together we can do amazing things for the students in this district, and I am excited to get started on July 10.”