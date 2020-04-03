48°F
Body of missing woman discovered

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
April 3, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking information regarding the body of a female discovered inside of a vehicle last week.

As stated in a sheriff’s office video news release, Lt. Adam Tippetts said the discovery was made on Saturday, March 28, in the area of North Highway 160 and Roadrunner.

“Detectives located a female with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest in the driver’s seat of a vehicle,” Tippetts said. “Two pistols were also located inside of the vehicle.”

Tippetts went on to say that the woman was identified as Delia De La Cruz,, who had been previously reported as a missing person, and was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, March 25.

As the investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is urged to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000, or by email at ​sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com.

