Booming with business: Pahrump fireworks retailers working 24/7

Pahrump’s fireworks market is hot this time of year — many stores are keeping their shops open 24 hours a day until the Fourth of July.

That’s because the holiday brings in big numbers for firework shops.

“It’s Christmas for the fireworks for us,” said Kevin LeBon, general manager at Blackjack Fireworks, who’s also known locally as the “Mayor of Pahrump.”

Blackjack, located off Highway 160 between Carlton and Postal Drive, extended its hours from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m and is open year-round from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a limited staff.

According to LeBon, they are struggling to keep their top-selling product, the Excalibur with 24 mortar shells, in stock. Each mortar explodes into a different color that lights up the sky, from green to red. Its second best-selling product is the 6-inch King Dragon shells with a variety of effects. This one is also a 24-pack of mortar shells.

Across town at Outlaw Pyro, 2280 W. Betty Ave., a manager agreed with LeBon.

“The Fourth of July weekend is a big weekend for a lot of profit,” Jacobi Law said.

Outlaw Pyro has been open for 24 hours a day since Memorial Day, and this is the norm for most local firework shops in the area.

Pahrump has seen an influx of travelers from Las Vegas and nearby cities in California, where customers are buying up all the black powder products.

Law has been keeping track of its top sellers. At the top of the list are the 5-inch mortar shells that come in a pack of 24 called the Cobra Kai. Each mortar has a different color, either red, green or blue.

Another top seller from the store is the Thunder Pack, which is an assortment of everything a Fourth of July gathering would need, from sparklers to mortars.

Law has seen more people in the past but is expecting a lot of people to come down this weekend to Pahrump for fireworks.

