50°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Bottle House endures over a century

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 19, 2020 - 4:09 pm
 
Sydney Martinez/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Sydney Martinez/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Sydney Martinez/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Sydney Martinez/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Sydney Martinez/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Sydney Martinez/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Sydney Martinez/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Sydney Martinez/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Sydney Martinez/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Sydney Martinez/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Sydney Martinez/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Sydney Martinez/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Sydney Martinez/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Sydney Martinez/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Sydney Martinez/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Sydney Martinez/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Sydney Martinez/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Sydney Martinez/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Sydney Martinez/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Sydney Martinez/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Sydney Martinez/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Sydney Martinez/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Sydney Martinez/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Sydney Martinez/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Sydney Martinez/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Sydney Martinez/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Sydney Martinez/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Sydney Martinez/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When 76-year-old Australian immigrant Tom Kelly built his bottle house in Rhyolite, Nevada, he probably had no idea that it would outlast practically all the other structures in the mining town, or that it would be a popular tourist attraction well over a hundred years later.

Bottle houses were not uncommon in mining towns, where hard-drinking miners drained plenty of beer and spirit bottles, providing an abundant supply of building materials. According to some accounts, there were two smaller bottle houses in Rhyolite, but no trace of them remains today.

At least one online article claims that Kelly was a saloon keeper, giving him ready access to bottles, but most accounts describe him as a miner. The 1900 census found him in Oregon, and he gave his occupation as bricklayer.

In the 1910 census, he is listed as widowed, living on Golden Street in Rhyolite, and as a mason. He was living in Eureka, Nevada by 1920, and died in Yerington in 1928 at the age of 95. He is buried in Eureka.

Although some have estimated that he used as many as 50,000 bottles in constructing his bottle house, the most common estimate is in the neighborhood of 30,000. It is difficult to make an accurate count, since the structure reportedly has a double bottle foundation, which is not visible.

The majority of the bottles are beer bottles, many of which bear the letters “AB” on the bottom, for brewer Adolphus Bush. But there were quite a few other bottles of the same size that once held mineral water, and some of the smaller bottles held medicine, such as bitters.

The wall is thicker than the length of the bottles, being plastered over inside, so that the interior walls give no hint of what is inside them. The hollow bottles provide some level of insulation, reportedly keeping the interior 20 degrees cooler in the summer and 15 degrees warmer in the winter; although the last person to stay in the bottle house, Evan Thompson, said that in the winter he slept fully dressed, under heavy quilts, with heated irons and hot water bottles.

Kelly mortared the bottles into the wall with adobe that he made using local dirt. That he didn’t wash them is evidenced by residue that can be seen inside many of them. In fact, one of the bottles contains the “Rhyolite mummies.” These are not human, of course, but the white, mummified remains of crickets that were trapped in the bottle when he sealed it into the wall.

Each of the three rooms in the house has its own door. There is a covered front porch and a front walkway made by burying bottles bottoms up in the ground. Kelly also finished the house off with gingerbread-style trim.

Kelly began construction on the bottle house in September, 1905, and finished it in February, 1906. He then raffled it off, selling tickets for $5 each.

Reportedly, the Bennet family, winners of the raffle, lived in the bottle house until 1914, at which time almost the entire population of Rhyolite had moved away.

The bottle house then apparently sat idle and unoccupied until 1925, when Paramount Pictures did some restoration work on it, including a new roof. They used it in the filming of two movies: “The Airmail,” and “Wanderers of the West.”

Afterward, Louis Murphy and Bessie Moffat operated the bottle house as a sort of museum, with Murphy giving tours to tourists and selling gift items.

Murphy died in 1956, and the Beatty Improvement Association invited the Tommy Thompson family to move to the property and take care of the house. Tommy was a musician and former carnival worker. He filled the interior with some colorful props to spice up the tour he offered to tourists. Tommy and wife Mary were responsible for building the miniature village adjacent to the bottle house.

Their grandson, Evan, whom they raised as a son, continued operation of the bottle house as a tourist attraction and gift shop until he moved north of Beatty in 1989.

At this point, the bottle house was suffering definite deterioration. There was a hole in the south wall where one or more people had dug out bottles. The roof was in bad shape, and part of the front wall near the peak of the roof had collapsed inward, with bottles falling into the attic space.

The bottle house next came to be cared for by the Bureau of Land Management, which arranged for volunteer caretakers to live on the property to keep an eye on it.

Volunteers from the Friends of Rhyolite and the Beatty Museum patched the roof with donated materials, and helped to remove the bottles from the attic so the BLM could put them in storage for possible use in repair. (Amazingly, some of the mineral water bottles put in storage still had their perfectly preserved original paper labels attached.) A large plywood patch was nailed in place to cover the part of the wall that had caved in.

The south wall was seriously in trouble, as it had begun to tilt outward and was in danger of collapsing. The BLM covered most of that wall with a buttressed wooden brace to keep it from falling.

Eventually, they managed to refurbish the structure, including a new shake shingle roof. They hired experts who managed to match Kelly’s adobe mixture well enough to blend in.

To strengthen and preserve the bottle house, before replacing the wood trim around the outer walls and at the corners, they added a welded steel framework to hold the building together. This is totally hidden under the wood.

They also contoured the parking area in front of the Bottle house to channel rain water away from the building.

The bottle house is now surrounded by a high security fence to discourage vandalism and theft. During the pandemic the gate has been kept locked, but visitors can view the bottle house through the fence. An on-site caretaker watches over the bottle house and the rest of the ghost town, and, when the world opens back up again, he will once more be able to unlock the gate.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The bond taken out to fund construction of the Nye County D ...
Nye County approves jail bond refi
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With interest rates in America so low and Nye County finally free from a bond clause that prevented it from doing so, earlier this year the county began the process necessary to refinance the bond that had been taken out to fund the construction of the Nye County Detention Center in Pahrump.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, this photo shows doc ...
Serenity Health issues apology to Pahrump community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After nearly eight full months of providing COVID-19 testing to the local community without any reported problems, officials with Serenity Health have issued a formal apology to the community following a vexing night in which the health care provider ran out of testing materials and area residents who had been waiting in line were told they would not be able to receive a test that evening.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Besides being a delicious and necessary ingre ...
A more thankful, less stressful holiday
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In a year that’s already proven “interesting,” Thanksgiving will be no exception. Lots of folks are hosting smaller gatherings, meaning fewer people to bring dishes or help in the kitchen. Some may be making their very first Thanksgiving dinner. To assist in making this a low-stress, enjoyable holiday for all, I offer a few tips.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo taken Wednesday, Nov. 18 shows a portion of Marti ...
$500k in chip sealing set for Pahrump roadways
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In August of this year, Nye County commissioners gave the green light to resurrect the county’s long-dormant chip sealing program and with approval of a list of selected roads granted and the construction contract officially awarded, the 2020 Chip Seal Program is now ready to roll.

Raymond Luvian
Local man facing child sex charges
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man was arrested this month over allegations surrounding child pornography.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Pahrump Gunfighters ...
Pahrump Gunfighters forced to cancel show
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

For many years the Pahrump Gunfighters have entertained and thrilled the local community with their Old West shows and skits at Dusty Flats on West Stagecoach Road.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken Wednesday, Nov. 18, this photo shows the lighting that ...
Kellogg Park concrete contract awarded
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

What once was bare land covered in nothing more than sparse desert vegetation is slowly but surely giving way to what will one day be the town of Pahrump’s fifth park, Kellogg Park.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times file Walmart offers free curbside pickup that lets customer ...
Walmart more than doubles number of personal shoppers
Staff Report

Saying that more than ever the company knows how important it will be for customers to use time-saving services such as pickup and delivery, Walmart has more than doubled the number of personal shoppers versus last year.

Las Vegas Review-Journal Data monitoring of immunization coverage rates helps public health pro ...
Nevada flu vaccination data dashboard launched
Staff Report

Nevada’s influenza vaccination data dashboard is now live providing weekly updates of information from Nevada WebIZ, Nevada’s Immunization Information System. This new tool will help Nevada’s fight against influenza, a critical step in the fight against COVID-19.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Diamond HMA on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, near Eureka, ...
BLM postpones wild horse gather at Fish Creek HMA
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management Mount Lewis Field Office is postponing the 2020 Fish Creek wild horse gather to later this year or early 2021 because of operational concerns with COVID-19 related to this particular gather.