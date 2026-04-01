Brett Fish details bid for District 5 commissioner

The longtime Pahrump resident highlighted smart growth, land use, and advocating for anti-establishment candidates in politics as his top issues.

Brett Fish is running for District 5 Nye County commissioner this year. “We need people that are going to run this country that aren’t millionaires, that come from the heart of the community like myself,” Fish said. (Brett Fish for Commissioner)

Brett Fish is running for District 5 Nye County commissioner, viewing himself as the anti-money and anti-oligarchy candidate in the race.

“The cycle of wealth in politics needs to end, not just here, but in our whole country,” Fish told the Pahrump Valley Times. “All the millionaires in both parties, they’re the ones running the country. We need people that are going to run this country that aren’t millionaires, that come from the heart of the community like myself.”

Fish is a Chula Vista, California native who moved to Reno in 1998. Then in 2000, Fish settled in Pahrump.

“I love Reno, but then I came down here and saw how the real estate market was booming back then,” Fish explained.

Fish, although not currently practicing in any of these fields, has about a 31-year career beginning in real estate and eventually moving into the insurance industry, selling property, health, life and casualty insurance.

“Understanding the laws, understanding the contracts, understanding the fine print, that’s what I’m good at,” Fish elaborated.

While this is Fish’s first time running for elected office, he believes his career in real estate and insurance has prepared him well for the role of commissioner.

“You have to have that kind of a background to run for this … With all my experience in land use and contract law, I can read the fine print. That’s what I would help people do,” Fish said.

When speaking about his bid for District 5 commissioner, Fish noted land-use freedom, advocating for more anti-establishment people in local politics and ensuring smart and responsible growth in Pahrump as top priorities if elected as commissioner.

“We need a Smith’s and Albertsons on Homestead, and they [Nye County] should help them [grocery stores] do that and maybe waive some fees so that can be done, because the growth is not keeping up with the infrastructure,” Fish added.

For more information about Brett Fish’s campaign for District 5 commissioner, visit his Facebook profile under his name.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com