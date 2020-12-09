61°F
Bruce Jabbour appointed to Nye County Commission

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
December 9, 2020 - 7:00 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bruce Jabbour has been appointed to the Nye County Commission District 1 seat.

On Friday, Dec. 4, the Nevada governor’s office announced the appointment of Bruce Jabbour to the vacant Nye County Commission District 1 seat, a full four days before the formal deadline for applications to fill the seat had passed.

“I am absolutely honored to receive this distinguished commission appointment from our Governor Steve Sisolak and I’m thoroughly impressed that the governor carved out precious time to personally call informing me of his decision,” Jabbour told the Pahrump Valley Times when reached for comment. “There are many pressing and sensitive issues facing Nye County as a whole and I’m not sure taking baby steps will be my approach. I will remain dedicated to the people of Nye County and do my very best, ensuring a fair and equitable outcome!”

The commission district 1 vacancy came as a result of the passing of commissioner-elect Richard “Dick” Gardner, who had triumphed over four opponents in the 2020 Republican primary to take that party’s nomination. Gardner was then set to face a nonpartisan opponent in the general election but that opponent, Darryl Lackey, was unable to secure the necessary number of signatures to have himself placed on the November ballot, leaving the way clear for Gardner to join the board in 2021.

However, Gardner unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 26, just one week before the general election that would have made his election official.

Jabbour was also in the 2020 Republican primary for the district 1 seat, coming in second with approximately 23% of the vote to Gardner’s 27%.

“Bruce brings extensive knowledge from his many years in the tourism and hospitality industry,” Sisolak stated in the news release announcing Jabbour’s appointment. “I am confident his experiences will make him an outstanding county commissioner and serve the people of Nye County with honor and distinction.”

Jabbour, who resides in Tonopah, comes with plenty of local experience under his belt and is currently the senior vice president of operations for Tonopah Hospitality Services/North Tonopah Development. He is also the current vice chair of the Nevada Silver Trails Tourism Board, president of the Esmeralda County Economic Development Board, a member of the Nevada Site Special Advisory Board and pastoral advisor to St. Michael’s Cathedral. Throughout his career, Jabbour had served as the general manager of the Mizpah Hotel while that historic building was undergoing its renovation and grand reopening as well.

“My background in hospitality gaming is being very resourceful and finding a resolution very quickly, to have you come in and leave well pleased with your experience… So that’s my whole core, that’s my expertise and I have been very successful in bridging the gap between,” Jabbour had told the Times in an interview regarding his candidacy during the 2020 primary cycle. “I’m running for district 1, yes, but I am going to be representing everybody in Nye County, not just in my district. And everyone feels as if they are neglected, whether they are in the north or the south. The issues at hand, there are many and it’s not going to be easy.” Touching on a few of the topics he would be most interested in tackling, Jabbour had said water, roads and health care were at the top of his list.

Jabbour will join current Nye County commissioners Debra Strickland and Leo Blundo, both Republicans, on the board, as well as Republican commissioner Donna Cox, who will be serving her third and final term beginning in January, 2021, and former Nye County Commissioner Frank Carbone, who is set to return to the commission after his win against commissioner John Koenig in the 2020 Republican primary. Jabbour will serve in his appointed capacity for two years, at which time the seat will be up for election once more.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
Two stranded hikers rescued
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Two hikers were rescued after becoming stranded in the area of Shadow Mountain on the valley's far northwest end of town, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

Pahrump Lions Club's Letters to Santa deadline approaching
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It's the Christmas season and in Pahrump, that means it's time for children to sit down and write out their wish lists for the Pahrump Valley Lions Club's annual Letters to Santa program.

High speed pursuit ends with arrest
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

One female is facing charges following a high-speed pursuit late Monday morning, Dec. 7.

Steven Burson
Shooting suspect fires more than 240 rounds, NCSO states
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man is facing several serious charges after Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an active shooter incident on Dec. 3 at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Eleven companies secure tax abatements from GOED
Staff Report

The Governor's Office of Economic Development Board of Directors on Dec. 2 approved abatements for 11 companies that will generate $90,207,019 in tax revenue and create 1,991 jobs over the next 10 years.

Virtual career fair scheduled to outline Army opportunities
Staff Writer

United States Army Recruiting is hosting a virtual career fair Thursday, Dec. 10, to educate interested individuals about full-time and part-time careers available in 150 specialties.

Sisolak taps Dilger to head Agency for Nuclear Projects
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday announced the appointment of Fred Dilger as the executive director for the Agency for Nuclear Projects.

Initial allocation of COVID vaccines for state announced
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services received official notice from the Department of Defense and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the state's December COVID-19 vaccine allocation.