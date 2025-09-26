Building hope and supporting sweet dreams

Partially assembled bedframe pieces are stacked in readiness for completion at the 2025 Bunks Across America event in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace members spent Saturday, Sept. 13 taking part in Bunks Across America, where they and community volunteers worked for several hours on building brand new bed frames that will eventually be delivered to the homes of children who need them. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Kim Wanker is a regular at Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace events and she was out again on Sept. 13 to help with the Bunks Across America initiative. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A Sleep in Heavenly Peace Bunks Across America volunteer dips a portion of a bed frame into stain as part of the nationwide event that aims to ensure no child has to sleep on the floor. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Nye County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace has been working for several years in the Pahrump community and its efforts have results in hundreds of youngsters receiving a brand new bed, complete with mattress, pillow and linens. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Building bedframes may take some skill but with a some training and support anyone, young or old, can lend a hand in Sleep in Heavenly Peace's mission to make sure all children have a safe bed to call their own. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Bunks Across America took place this month and the Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace was one of the many chapters of this nationwide organization to take part, with both chapter members and plenty of community volunteers coming together to construct beds for youngsters in need. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Getting a good night’s sleep in a safe, comfortable bed is something that millions of people take for granted every time they lay down but for the kids who have to rest on couches, air mattresses or even the floor, the gift of a new bed can be life-changing.

And thanks to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, hundreds of thousands of youngsters across the U.S., as well as in four other countries, now have their very own bed to snuggle into, supporting their future physical, emotional and mental development.

Dozens of those youth are right here in the Pahrump area, where Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace is leading the local charge to end childhood bedlessness. Following the national organization’s apt motto of “No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in Our Town!”, Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace has been at work in the local community for several years - raising funds, collection donations of mattresses, bedding and pillows, hosting bed builds and getting the word out about its mission.

The chapter’s most recent, large-scale event took place this September as part of the coast-to-coast effort known as Bunks Across America and once again, the Pahrump community showed its capacity for giving back.

The Pahrump Bunks Across America Bed Build took place Saturday, Sept. 13 and chapter leaders were left raving at the result. A bevy of volunteers turned out, from seasoned construction experts to newbies and with both young and old alike taking part, all putting in time, sweat and enthusiasm to construct more bed frames than any previous Pahrump build.

“The event was very successful with a record number of volunteers and a record number of beds constructed,” Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace member Michelle Caird told the Pahrump Valley Times afterward. “The weather was perfect and we had over 120 volunteers who helped us build 31 beds.

“Wulfenstein Construction, the Boy Scouts, Sheriff Joe McGill and Nye County Sheriff’s Office staff and Judge Kim Wanker with the Drug Court participants all helped,” Caird detailed. “As always, we are grateful to Sharon Tate for providing the barn for our building activities along with utilities and water. And we want to thank Lowe’s, the Sleep in Heavenly Peace core team and all the volunteers for their time and energy!”

Now that the 31 beds have been constructed, they will be equipped with new, twin-sized mattresses, bedding and pillows before being delivered directly to the homes of local families for their children to enjoy.

For more information on Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace or how to get involved, contact chapter president Carmen Murzyn at 775-910-8921 or bed delivery coordinator Steve Filarowski at 775-764-8726.

To request a bed for a child in need or to learn more about the organization as a whole, visit SHPBeds.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Bunks Across America surpasses national goal for 2025

The national organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace reported that this year's Bunks Across America initiative was its most successful to date.

"Our expansion from a single day to a full week of bed-building activities proved to be a game changer!" the organization enthused. "This format provided more flexibility for chapters to partner with local businesses, created additional scheduling opportunities with volunteers and partners, and encouraged even greater community participation than ever before.

"Since our organization's humble beginnings in our founders garage back in 2012, sleep in heavenly peace has blossomed into a remarkable organization with over 350 chapters across the US and a presence in four countries," Sleep in Heavenly Peace reported. "Thanks to the generous support of national sponsors like Lowe's Home Improvement and Ashley Furniture - and countless local sponsors -Sleep in Heavenly Peace continues to work to end child bedlessness."

This year the bunks across America initiative resulted in a total of 10,075 beds being built, breaking a record and exceeding the organization's goal of 10,000. Nearly 13,000 volunteers were mobilized throughout the week-long event and they collectively served 48,476 volunteer hours.

"Over 300,000 children have now received beds since sleep in heavenly pieces founding in 2012," Sleep in Heavenly Peace detailed.