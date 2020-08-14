Burger King Scholars program awards two Tonopah students

Nahomi Ferraras-Rodriguez and Morgan Ramsey of Tonopah have been selected as recipients of the Burger King Scholars program scholarships.

Getty Images The Burger King McLamore Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Burger King brand, announced Monday they have awarded more than $3,900,000 in scholarships through the Burger King program to nearly 3,000 deserving high school seniors.

Nahomi Ferraras-Rodriguez and Morgan Ramsey of Tonopah have been selected as recipients of the Burger King Scholars program scholarships.

The Burger King McLamore Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Burger King brand, announced Monday they have awarded more than $3,900,000 in scholarships through the Burger King program to nearly 3,000 deserving high school seniors. Ferraras-Rodriguez and Ramsey each will receive $1,000.

“We see scholarships as our way of investing in the future of our community and helping students with their future endeavors.” said Gary Moore, vice president of operations for HB Boys, a Burger King owner which supports the Burger King Scholars program each year.

With the support of local owners across the nation, the Burger King McLamore Foundation has awarded more than $43 million in scholarships over the past decade to nearly 39,000 deserving students. Scholars are selected based on their grade-point average, community service and leadership experience.

“We believe that without education, you limit your potential to be your way,” said Amanda Israel, executive director of the Burger King McLamore Foundation. “The Burger King Scholars program is our way of helping advance education and alleviating the burden of student debt. These students represent top talent across the nation who are working toward creating a brighter future for everyone.”

The scholars program is the Burger King McLamore Foundation’s flagship program, established to honor the legacy of the brand’s co-founder, James McLamore. The foundation is a U.S. based 501(c)(3) public nonprofit with a mission to create brighter futures by empowering individuals and feeding potential through education and emergency relief. As a global foundation, it partners with select nonprofits focusing on scholarships, literacy and creating sustainable learning environments. To learn more, visit bkmclamore.org.