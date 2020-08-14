93°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Burger King Scholars program awards two Tonopah students

Staff Report
August 13, 2020 - 6:55 pm
 

Nahomi Ferraras-Rodriguez and Morgan Ramsey of Tonopah have been selected as recipients of the Burger King Scholars program scholarships.

The Burger King McLamore Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Burger King brand, announced Monday they have awarded more than $3,900,000 in scholarships through the Burger King program to nearly 3,000 deserving high school seniors. Ferraras-Rodriguez and Ramsey each will receive $1,000.

“We see scholarships as our way of investing in the future of our community and helping students with their future endeavors.” said Gary Moore, vice president of operations for HB Boys, a Burger King owner which supports the Burger King Scholars program each year.

With the support of local owners across the nation, the Burger King McLamore Foundation has awarded more than $43 million in scholarships over the past decade to nearly 39,000 deserving students. Scholars are selected based on their grade-point average, community service and leadership experience.

“We believe that without education, you limit your potential to be your way,” said Amanda Israel, executive director of the Burger King McLamore Foundation. “The Burger King Scholars program is our way of helping advance education and alleviating the burden of student debt. These students represent top talent across the nation who are working toward creating a brighter future for everyone.”

The scholars program is the Burger King McLamore Foundation’s flagship program, established to honor the legacy of the brand’s co-founder, James McLamore. The foundation is a U.S. based 501(c)(3) public nonprofit with a mission to create brighter futures by empowering individuals and feeding potential through education and emergency relief. As a global foundation, it partners with select nonprofits focusing on scholarships, literacy and creating sustainable learning environments. To learn more, visit bkmclamore.org.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The American Cancer Society hosts event in Pahrump. Area r ...
Pahrump Relay for Life goes ‘virtual’
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The COVID-19 outbreak forced officials with the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life to alter its regular event schedule this year in Pahrump.

Getty Images The distribution will provide approximately $2.5 billion in funding to support in ...
Nursing homes will receive $2.5 billion from CARES Act
Staff Report

The Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, is announcing $5 billion in funding from the next CARES Act-authorized nursing home Provider Relief Fund distribution.

Nevada Department of Transportation The enhancements run along U.S. Highway 95 between mile mar ...
NDOT awards $17 million contract for U.S. 95 work
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Transportation on Tuesday awarded a $17.1 million construction contract to Road and Highway Builders LLC to improve a 32-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The VA’s new community care network is made up of six reg ...
TriWest wins VA contract for new Community Care Network
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Tuesday, Aug. 11 marked the beginning of community health care delivery to local veterans under the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs contract awarded to TriWest Healthcare Alliance.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office) This bipartisa ...
Ford urges Congress to add aid for senior fraud victims
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Tuesday joined more than 40 other attorneys general in urging the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives to include Edith’s Bill in COVID-19 relief legislation.

University of Nevada, Extension Wednesday’s town hall will focus on resources available to h ...
Extension focuses this week on loan resources, streaming
Staff Report

University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering an online town hall and a webinar this week to help inform small business owners of resources available to them and how using streaming video can help them to market their businesses.

Getty Images Nonpoint source water pollution occurs when rain, snowmelt and irrigation water fl ...
Federal funds available to stop nonpoint source pollution
Staff Report

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection’s Bureau of Water Quality Planning has approximately $1 million in federal funding available to provide grant assistance for projects that prevent or control nonpoint source water pollution, the leading cause of water quality impairment in Nevada.

Getty Households can respond now by completing and mailing the paper questionnaire they receive ...
Census takers begin making home visits
Staff Report

Census takers in Nevada on Monday began tracking households that have not yet responded to the 2020 census.

Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak at a press briefing at the Capitol Mon ...
All Pahrump businesses visited complying with safety measures
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

None of the 38 businesses in Pahrump were found to be out of compliance with workplace health and safety measures implemented because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while two out of five in Beatty were not in compliance.