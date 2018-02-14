Bus service motoring way toward Pahrump area launch

The Pahrump Valley Public Transportation bus service is coming ever closer to its official launch and the buzz is starting to make its way around the community.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The north and south buses for the Pahrump Valley Public Transportation service were on display during a public meeting and fundraiser held Feb. 10. The buses will be starting full service on Feb. 20.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The interior of a Pahrump Valley Public Transportation bus is shown. The buses are configurable for sitting, standing and disabled riders.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center was packed with patrons on Feb. 10 during a public meeting and fundraiser for the Pahrump Valley Public Transportation system.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Smiling senior center staff and volunteers served a plethora of pancake breakfasts to residents attending the pancake fundraiser, which provided the opportunity to learn about the new bus service as well.

In order to get the word out and inform residents about the brand new transit system, a public meeting was held on Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Pahrump Senior Center, which saw a steady stream of attendees throughout the four-hour event.

Those who may have missed the event need not worry, however, as a second public meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 15 at the NyE Communities Coalition from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

From 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, waves of residents popped in to the senior center to learn all there was to know about the PVPT. While there, they were also able to enjoy a hot breakfast prepared by the staff and volunteers at the senior center.

The public meeting provided the opportunity to collect a bit of additional funding and a pancake fundraiser was hosted at the same time. Attendees were able to devour pancakes, sausage, eggs, potatoes and a beverage for just $5 each, with the knowledge that the money raised would go toward operating the PVPT.

PVPT representative Eric Whalen said the event went very well and was a success. In total, approximately 150 to 175 residents turned out and the event brought in $900 to support the PVPT.

The specs

“The PVPT is being funded through the Nevada Department of Transportation with a 5311 grant awarded to the Pahrump Senior Center,” Whalen explained of the service. “We were fortunate enough to be able to just enhance our current program to include enough funding for the PVPT aspect of our operations.”

The PVPT is a demand-response bus service with a northern and southern route, allowing residents to travel to and from almost anywhere in the Pahrump Valley. “Curbside pickup! Why wait outside in the blistering sun when our driver comes right to your door?” an informational brochure questioned residents. The service is being touted as affordable and convenient with a friendly staff and safe, certified drivers.

Fare varies depending on the rider. For children under 12 years of age, one-way fare is $2. Youth 12 years and older can also ride for $2 one way but they must show their Nye County School District student ID in order to receive this price. For senior citizen riders aged 60 years or older, a donation of $3 one way is suggested. All others may ride the PVPT for $3 one way.

The buses can transport residents for a variety of purposes, including medical appointments, shopping trips, community events, personal activities and more. There is even an option for medical transportation to Las Vegas. For $20 round trip, residents can be driven over the hill for their medical appointments.

As it is a demand-response service, anyone wishing to utilize the PVPT must call to schedule their ride in advance. In-valley rides must be scheduled by no later than 1:30 p.m. and must be reserved with at least 24-hour prior notice. Trips to Las Vegas must be scheduled by 11 a.m. with at least 48 hours advance notice. To arrange for transportation on the PVPT call 775-751-6860.

Outside of the transit opportunities that the PVPT presents, the service also gives local businesses the chance to increase awareness of their services and products through advertising. The informational brochure, for example, has space available for advertisements. More details and pricing information can be obtained by contacting Whalen at the above-mentioned number.

Next steps

The second public meeting on the PVPT is scheduled to take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center at 1020 E. Wilson Road.

Just a few short days later, the PVPT’s official “soft launch” will be held.

The soft launch is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 20 and this will hail the start of full service when the buses will run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The ceremonial “hard launch” is set for Monday, Feb. 26 at the Pahrump Senior Center. This will include a gathering of local officials and those who have partnered in the effort to bring public transit to the valley.

For more information contact the transportation program at 775-751-6860.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes